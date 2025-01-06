Rajnish Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
-0.14
-0.19
0.04
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.33
-0.08
-0.25
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-0.26
-0.47
0.1
Capital expenditure
0.35
0.26
0
0
Free cash flow
0.33
0
-0.47
0.1
Equity raised
-3.62
-3.32
-2.91
-3.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.51
0.38
0.1
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.78
-2.95
-3.29
-2.75
