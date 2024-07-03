iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajnish Retail Ltd Share Price

10
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.17
  • Day's High10.43
  • 52 Wk High19.56
  • Prev. Close10.16
  • Day's Low9.66
  • 52 Wk Low 7.57
  • Turnover (lac)11.15
  • P/E112.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.37
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajnish Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

10.17

Prev. Close

10.16

Turnover(Lac.)

11.15

Day's High

10.43

Day's Low

9.66

52 Week's High

19.56

52 Week's Low

7.57

Book Value

4.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

153.3

P/E

112.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Rajnish Retail Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rajnish Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajnish Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 74.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajnish Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

10.33

0

0

0

Reserves

48.96

-1.9

-1.59

-1.44

Net Worth

64.29

3.1

3.41

3.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

22.59

18.33

20.1

18.5

yoy growth (%)

23.24

-8.79

8.63

-15.35

Raw materials

-21.61

-18.05

-19.68

-17.74

As % of sales

95.62

98.48

97.93

95.88

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.19

-0.26

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

-0.14

-0.19

0.04

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.02

Working capital

-0.33

-0.08

-0.25

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.24

-8.79

8.63

-15.35

Op profit growth

-126.61

14.14

-1,809.18

-64.22

EBIT growth

-385.58

-27.93

-558.08

-10.72

Net profit growth

-351.54

-26.19

-392.71

-806.28

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajnish Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajnish Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Additional Director

Rajnishkumar Surendra Prasad Singh

Additional Director

Lovish Kataria

Additional Director

Apra Sharma

Additional Director

Renu Kaur

Executive Director & CFO

VIJAYKUMAR CHOPRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajnish Retail Ltd

Summary

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd (SDL), promoted by Vinod Shah was incorporated in Dec.94. Sheetal Diamonds is a name well reckoned in the arena of manufacturing and exporting of exclusive diamond jewelry, specialize in all diamonds of every shape, size. The Company takes care of all Diamond jewellery requirements from LOOSE DIAMONDS, RINGS, EARRINGS, TOPS, BRACELETS, NECKLESS SETS, WATCHES and all that reflect beauty and feature eternal and enduring designs. Apart from these, the Company offer spectacular range of diamond jewelry crafted by the best of jewelry designers in the industry. From stunning necklaces to sleek rings and bracelets, there collection give clients unlimited options to choose from. They make use of the finest cut Belgium diamonds available in 9K, 10K, 14K and 18K gold, platinum and silver. To enhance the look of range and suit the specific requirements of clients, the Company do tailor-make assortment of jewelry on the parameters of size, shape, design, style, finishing and use of precious stones.The Company has the ability to offer a variety of finish inclusive of Rhodium Plating, Guaranteed Silver Plating, Antique Silver Plating, Gold Plating, Antique Gold Plating, Lacquer Gold Plating, Rose Gold Plating, Carat Gold Plating, Victoria Plating, Two-tone plating in gold and rhodium. Gold and Rhodium Nickel, has helped to meet the variegated needs of clients.As a hallmark of quality, every range of jewelry comes with a Certificate of Guarantee. The Company has an expe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajnish Retail Ltd share price today?

The Rajnish Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnish Retail Ltd is ₹153.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajnish Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajnish Retail Ltd is 112.89 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajnish Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnish Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnish Retail Ltd is ₹7.57 and ₹19.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajnish Retail Ltd?

Rajnish Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 139.11%, 3 Years at 52.23%, 1 Year at -23.84%, 6 Month at -33.20%, 3 Month at -23.90% and 1 Month at 9.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajnish Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajnish Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.36 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 74.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnish Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.