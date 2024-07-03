SectorRetail
Open₹10.17
Prev. Close₹10.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.15
Day's High₹10.43
Day's Low₹9.66
52 Week's High₹19.56
52 Week's Low₹7.57
Book Value₹4.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.3
P/E112.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
10.33
0
0
0
Reserves
48.96
-1.9
-1.59
-1.44
Net Worth
64.29
3.1
3.41
3.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.59
18.33
20.1
18.5
yoy growth (%)
23.24
-8.79
8.63
-15.35
Raw materials
-21.61
-18.05
-19.68
-17.74
As % of sales
95.62
98.48
97.93
95.88
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.19
-0.26
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
-0.14
-0.19
0.04
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.33
-0.08
-0.25
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.24
-8.79
8.63
-15.35
Op profit growth
-126.61
14.14
-1,809.18
-64.22
EBIT growth
-385.58
-27.93
-558.08
-10.72
Net profit growth
-351.54
-26.19
-392.71
-806.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Additional Director
Rajnishkumar Surendra Prasad Singh
Additional Director
Lovish Kataria
Additional Director
Apra Sharma
Additional Director
Renu Kaur
Executive Director & CFO
VIJAYKUMAR CHOPRA
Reports by Rajnish Retail Ltd
Summary
Sheetal Diamonds Ltd (SDL), promoted by Vinod Shah was incorporated in Dec.94. Sheetal Diamonds is a name well reckoned in the arena of manufacturing and exporting of exclusive diamond jewelry, specialize in all diamonds of every shape, size. The Company takes care of all Diamond jewellery requirements from LOOSE DIAMONDS, RINGS, EARRINGS, TOPS, BRACELETS, NECKLESS SETS, WATCHES and all that reflect beauty and feature eternal and enduring designs. Apart from these, the Company offer spectacular range of diamond jewelry crafted by the best of jewelry designers in the industry. From stunning necklaces to sleek rings and bracelets, there collection give clients unlimited options to choose from. They make use of the finest cut Belgium diamonds available in 9K, 10K, 14K and 18K gold, platinum and silver. To enhance the look of range and suit the specific requirements of clients, the Company do tailor-make assortment of jewelry on the parameters of size, shape, design, style, finishing and use of precious stones.The Company has the ability to offer a variety of finish inclusive of Rhodium Plating, Guaranteed Silver Plating, Antique Silver Plating, Gold Plating, Antique Gold Plating, Lacquer Gold Plating, Rose Gold Plating, Carat Gold Plating, Victoria Plating, Two-tone plating in gold and rhodium. Gold and Rhodium Nickel, has helped to meet the variegated needs of clients.As a hallmark of quality, every range of jewelry comes with a Certificate of Guarantee. The Company has an expe
Read More
The Rajnish Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnish Retail Ltd is ₹153.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajnish Retail Ltd is 112.89 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnish Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnish Retail Ltd is ₹7.57 and ₹19.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajnish Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 139.11%, 3 Years at 52.23%, 1 Year at -23.84%, 6 Month at -33.20%, 3 Month at -23.90% and 1 Month at 9.96%.
