Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajnish Retail Limited (Formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) (Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2.Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter October 18, 2024, intimating the date of Board Meeting of Rajnish Retail Limited (Formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) (Company), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajnish Retail Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 27 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact inter alia the business(es) as mentioned in the attached file. In continuation to our submission on 21st August, 2024, regarding holding of the board meeting of Rajnish Retail Limited (formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) [the Company] and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered, approved and recommended the business items as provided in the detailed disclosure herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director The Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 07th August, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please refer attachment for detailed results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company Rajnish Retail Limited (Formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) will be held on 28th June 2024. To transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve request letters received from Mr. Vinod T Shah Ms. Binal Mitesh Doshi Ms. Surekha V Shah Mr. Rimesh V Shah Ms. Sheetal V Shah Ms. Bhavita Gaurav Vora M/s Vinod Trikamlal Shah HUF for reclassification of their status from the category of Promoters & Promoter Group to public category in accordance with the Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Kindly take the same on your records. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., 28th June, 2024 have inter alia, considered, recommended, and approved the following matters: - 1. Considered and approved respective request letters received from Mr. Vinod T Shah, Ms. Binal Mitesh Doshi, Ms. Surekha V Shah, Mr. Rimesh V Shah, Ms. Sheetal V Shah, Ms. Bhavita Gaurav Vora and M/s Vinod Trikamlal Shah HUF for seeking reclassification of their status from the category of Promoters & Promoter Group to Public Category in accordance with the Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Further, as required under Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the extract of the minutes of the meeting of the Board approving the re-classification request enclosed as Annexure-I in the letter. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt of the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 10 May 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given under regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR)Reg 2015 that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider the following matters: 1. Issue of convertible warrants to promoters and/or non-promoters through preferential issue aggregating up to Rs. 10 Crore subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; 2. Proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5 each of the Company in such manner as the Board may determine subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. To approve the Notice of postal ballot. 4. Any other matter if required with the permission of the chair. The trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons from 10th May 2024 until 48 hours after the dissemination of the outcome of this meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2024 As attached The Preferential Issue Committee has decided the Price for the Warrants to be issued to promoters and non promoters as approved in the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Rajnish Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Rajnish Retail Limited (formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) will be held on Friday 19th April 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business. 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To approve Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. We wish to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, Rajnish Retail Limited (Formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) held today, i.e., Friday, 19th April, 2024 at 02.35 P.M. considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report in pursuance of regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for Quarter and year Ended 31st , March, 2024; Kindly find attached herewith Revised Audited financial statements for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 due to small typographical errors in numbers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

As per attachment Appointment of Additional Executive Director

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024