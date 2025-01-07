iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajnish Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.24
(4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

22.59

18.33

20.1

18.5

yoy growth (%)

23.24

-8.79

8.63

-15.35

Raw materials

-21.61

-18.05

-19.68

-17.74

As % of sales

95.62

98.48

97.93

95.88

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.19

-0.26

-0.19

As % of sales

0.81

1.06

1.32

1.04

Other costs

-0.63

-0.72

-0.71

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.8

3.95

3.53

2.89

Operating profit

0.17

-0.64

-0.56

0.03

OPM

0.75

-3.49

-2.79

0.17

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.28

0.53

0.39

0.04

Profit before tax

0.37

-0.14

-0.19

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0.02

Tax rate

-1.86

3.12

5.2

64.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

-0.14

-0.2

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

-0.14

-0.2

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-351.54

-26.19

-392.71

-806.28

NPM

1.64

-0.8

-0.99

0.37

