|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.59
18.33
20.1
18.5
yoy growth (%)
23.24
-8.79
8.63
-15.35
Raw materials
-21.61
-18.05
-19.68
-17.74
As % of sales
95.62
98.48
97.93
95.88
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.19
-0.26
-0.19
As % of sales
0.81
1.06
1.32
1.04
Other costs
-0.63
-0.72
-0.71
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.8
3.95
3.53
2.89
Operating profit
0.17
-0.64
-0.56
0.03
OPM
0.75
-3.49
-2.79
0.17
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.28
0.53
0.39
0.04
Profit before tax
0.37
-0.14
-0.19
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0.02
Tax rate
-1.86
3.12
5.2
64.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
-0.14
-0.2
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
-0.14
-0.2
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-351.54
-26.19
-392.71
-806.28
NPM
1.64
-0.8
-0.99
0.37
