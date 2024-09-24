In continuation to our submission on 21st August, 2024, regarding holding of the board meeting of Rajnish Retail Limited (formerly known as Sheetal Diamonds Limited) [the Company] and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered, approved and recommended the business items as provided in the detailed disclosure herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of Rajnish Retail Limited held today i.e. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other-Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report of the 30th Annual general Meeting held on September 24, 2024. Declaration of Voting Results on the Resolutions Passed at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)