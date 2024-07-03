Rajnish Retail Ltd Summary

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd (SDL), promoted by Vinod Shah was incorporated in Dec.94. Sheetal Diamonds is a name well reckoned in the arena of manufacturing and exporting of exclusive diamond jewelry, specialize in all diamonds of every shape, size. The Company takes care of all Diamond jewellery requirements from LOOSE DIAMONDS, RINGS, EARRINGS, TOPS, BRACELETS, NECKLESS SETS, WATCHES and all that reflect beauty and feature eternal and enduring designs. Apart from these, the Company offer spectacular range of diamond jewelry crafted by the best of jewelry designers in the industry. From stunning necklaces to sleek rings and bracelets, there collection give clients unlimited options to choose from. They make use of the finest cut Belgium diamonds available in 9K, 10K, 14K and 18K gold, platinum and silver. To enhance the look of range and suit the specific requirements of clients, the Company do tailor-make assortment of jewelry on the parameters of size, shape, design, style, finishing and use of precious stones.The Company has the ability to offer a variety of finish inclusive of Rhodium Plating, Guaranteed Silver Plating, Antique Silver Plating, Gold Plating, Antique Gold Plating, Lacquer Gold Plating, Rose Gold Plating, Carat Gold Plating, Victoria Plating, Two-tone plating in gold and rhodium. Gold and Rhodium Nickel, has helped to meet the variegated needs of clients.As a hallmark of quality, every range of jewelry comes with a Certificate of Guarantee. The Company has an expert team of quality controllers who monitor every stage from procurement to designing and production. They make sure that the diamonds, platinum, gold and silver is procured from reliable and certified sources. The diamond, procured from Belgium is checked on parameters of color, dimension, clarity, cut and carat and only ones that conform to established norms are used in crafting their gamut.The company came out with a public issue in Apr.95, aggregating Rs 2 cr, to part-finance a semi-automatic diamond polishing/ exporting unit with an installed capacity of 2.25 lac carats of rough diamonds and to augment long-term working capital resources. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 5 cr. SDL manufactures and polishes rough diamonds and converts them into cut and polished diamonds.