Approved sub-Division / Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each, into fully paid up 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) each, and consequential alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Companys Memorandum of Association, both subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges after receipt of approval of the members. The detail of sub-division / split as required under (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed to this outcome Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, October 11, 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of Sub-division/Split of Equity shares. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure. The revised disclosure is filed due to typographical error in the body of the Filing. Kindly read the year 2023 as 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RAJNISH RETAIL LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RAJNISH RETAIL LTD (530525) RECORD DATE 11.10.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE 11/10/2024 11/10/2024 DR-734/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE786J01025 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240925-43 dated September 25, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code RAJNISH RETAIL LTD (530525) New ISIN No. INE786J01033 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-10-2024 (DR- 734/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2024)