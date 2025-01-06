Rama Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.58
0.04
0.11
-0.66
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.35
-0.37
-0.38
Tax paid
-1.27
-0.01
-0.03
0.03
Working capital
-1.54
-1.08
2.37
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-1.59
-1.4
2.06
-0.74
Capital expenditure
-0.94
-0.07
0.1
0.22
Free cash flow
-2.54
-1.47
2.17
-0.52
Equity raised
15.22
15.13
14.91
14.96
Investing
0
0
-0.1
0.01
Financing
-2.9
-0.75
2.3
1.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.77
12.91
19.29
15.94
