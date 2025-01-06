iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rama Vision FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.58

0.04

0.11

-0.66

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.35

-0.37

-0.38

Tax paid

-1.27

-0.01

-0.03

0.03

Working capital

-1.54

-1.08

2.37

0.27

Other operating items

Operating

-1.59

-1.4

2.06

-0.74

Capital expenditure

-0.94

-0.07

0.1

0.22

Free cash flow

-2.54

-1.47

2.17

-0.52

Equity raised

15.22

15.13

14.91

14.96

Investing

0

0

-0.1

0.01

Financing

-2.9

-0.75

2.3

1.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.77

12.91

19.29

15.94

