Rama Vision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.95
(3.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

55.04

43.31

35.34

29.45

yoy growth (%)

27.06

22.56

19.99

-10.18

Raw materials

-41.44

-31.21

-24.47

-20.24

As % of sales

75.3

72.06

69.25

68.74

Employee costs

-7.27

-6.65

-5.78

-5.28

As % of sales

13.21

15.36

16.36

17.93

Other costs

-4.3

-4.11

-3.59

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.82

9.48

10.16

11.85

Operating profit

2.01

1.33

1.48

0.43

OPM

3.65

3.08

4.2

1.46

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.35

-0.37

-0.38

Interest expense

-0.63

-1.05

-1.04

-0.74

Other income

0.56

0.12

0.04

0.03

Profit before tax

1.58

0.04

0.11

-0.66

Taxes

-1.27

-0.01

-0.03

0.03

Tax rate

-80.62

-26.15

-34.99

-4.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.03

0.07

-0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.56

Net profit

0.3

0.03

0.07

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

734.87

-49.72

-212.13

-89.57

NPM

0.55

0.08

0.2

-0.22

