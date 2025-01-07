Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.04
43.31
35.34
29.45
yoy growth (%)
27.06
22.56
19.99
-10.18
Raw materials
-41.44
-31.21
-24.47
-20.24
As % of sales
75.3
72.06
69.25
68.74
Employee costs
-7.27
-6.65
-5.78
-5.28
As % of sales
13.21
15.36
16.36
17.93
Other costs
-4.3
-4.11
-3.59
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.82
9.48
10.16
11.85
Operating profit
2.01
1.33
1.48
0.43
OPM
3.65
3.08
4.2
1.46
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.35
-0.37
-0.38
Interest expense
-0.63
-1.05
-1.04
-0.74
Other income
0.56
0.12
0.04
0.03
Profit before tax
1.58
0.04
0.11
-0.66
Taxes
-1.27
-0.01
-0.03
0.03
Tax rate
-80.62
-26.15
-34.99
-4.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
0.03
0.07
-0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.56
Net profit
0.3
0.03
0.07
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
734.87
-49.72
-212.13
-89.57
NPM
0.55
0.08
0.2
-0.22
