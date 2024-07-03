iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Vision Ltd Share Price

125.65
(-4.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.6
  • Day's High135
  • 52 Wk High156.3
  • Prev. Close131.25
  • Day's Low125.05
  • 52 Wk Low 68
  • Turnover (lac)5.32
  • P/E36.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.31
  • EPS3.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rama Vision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rama Vision Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rama Vision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rama Vision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 45.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rama Vision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.43

10.6

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.18

11.85

9.35

7.92

Net Worth

27.61

22.45

19.38

17.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

55.04

43.31

35.34

29.45

yoy growth (%)

27.06

22.56

19.99

-10.18

Raw materials

-41.44

-31.21

-24.47

-20.24

As % of sales

75.3

72.06

69.25

68.74

Employee costs

-7.27

-6.65

-5.78

-5.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.58

0.04

0.11

-0.66

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.35

-0.37

-0.38

Tax paid

-1.27

-0.01

-0.03

0.03

Working capital

-1.54

-1.08

2.37

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.06

22.56

19.99

-10.18

Op profit growth

50.56

-10.14

244.31

132.81

EBIT growth

100.66

-4.66

1,312.28

-500.97

Net profit growth

734.87

-49.72

-212.13

-89.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rama Vision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rama Vision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SATISH JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

S S L Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

G P Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Arhant Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neera Bhargava

Whole-time Director

Udit Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIMAL MEHTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neelu Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepali Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rama Vision Ltd

Summary

Rama Vision Ltd (RVL), a JV Company promoted by Satish Jain(and his Associates) in association with Hiltron (a UP Government undertaking) was established in January, 1989. The Company is one of the leading importer and distributor of Baby and Mother care products, Skin care products, food products etc. all over India through net-work of dealers and distributors and professionally managed strong salesand marketing team.The Plant located at Kichha, Uttaranchal with an installed capacity to produce 2 million pieces (per annum) of B & W picture tubes and monochrome computer monitor tubes was commissioned on February 20, 1991. The Company was declared Sick by BIFR on Feb 28, 2001 through its order and appointed IFCI as the Operating Agency to examine the viability and to formulate suitable Rehabilitation Scheme. With opening of economy and emerging markets, RVL in the year 2002, planned to expand the activities by importing high quality Mother and Baby Care Products and started the trading division. It further introduced Food Division.In order to achieve lower production cost and to increase production efficiency as well as increase in the per day production from 6,060 picture tubes to 9,090 picture tubes, the Company installed certain equipments in the plant during year 2004, which increased installed capacity of the Company from present level of 20 lacs picture tubes per annum to 30 lacs picture tubes per annum.During the period 2015, the Company also started business as importe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rama Vision Ltd share price today?

The Rama Vision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Vision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Vision Ltd is ₹131.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Vision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Vision Ltd is 36.16 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Vision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Vision Ltd is ₹68 and ₹156.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rama Vision Ltd?

Rama Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.41%, 3 Years at 79.22%, 1 Year at 92.17%, 6 Month at 42.80%, 3 Month at 6.62% and 1 Month at -9.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Vision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Vision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.21 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 45.73 %

