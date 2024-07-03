SectorTrading
Open₹130.6
Prev. Close₹131.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.32
Day's High₹135
Day's Low₹125.05
52 Week's High₹156.3
52 Week's Low₹68
Book Value₹28.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.01
P/E36.16
EPS3.63
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.43
10.6
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.18
11.85
9.35
7.92
Net Worth
27.61
22.45
19.38
17.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.04
43.31
35.34
29.45
yoy growth (%)
27.06
22.56
19.99
-10.18
Raw materials
-41.44
-31.21
-24.47
-20.24
As % of sales
75.3
72.06
69.25
68.74
Employee costs
-7.27
-6.65
-5.78
-5.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.58
0.04
0.11
-0.66
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.35
-0.37
-0.38
Tax paid
-1.27
-0.01
-0.03
0.03
Working capital
-1.54
-1.08
2.37
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.06
22.56
19.99
-10.18
Op profit growth
50.56
-10.14
244.31
132.81
EBIT growth
100.66
-4.66
1,312.28
-500.97
Net profit growth
734.87
-49.72
-212.13
-89.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SATISH JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
S S L Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
G P Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Arhant Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neera Bhargava
Whole-time Director
Udit Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIMAL MEHTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neelu Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepali Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rama Vision Ltd
Summary
Rama Vision Ltd (RVL), a JV Company promoted by Satish Jain(and his Associates) in association with Hiltron (a UP Government undertaking) was established in January, 1989. The Company is one of the leading importer and distributor of Baby and Mother care products, Skin care products, food products etc. all over India through net-work of dealers and distributors and professionally managed strong salesand marketing team.The Plant located at Kichha, Uttaranchal with an installed capacity to produce 2 million pieces (per annum) of B & W picture tubes and monochrome computer monitor tubes was commissioned on February 20, 1991. The Company was declared Sick by BIFR on Feb 28, 2001 through its order and appointed IFCI as the Operating Agency to examine the viability and to formulate suitable Rehabilitation Scheme. With opening of economy and emerging markets, RVL in the year 2002, planned to expand the activities by importing high quality Mother and Baby Care Products and started the trading division. It further introduced Food Division.In order to achieve lower production cost and to increase production efficiency as well as increase in the per day production from 6,060 picture tubes to 9,090 picture tubes, the Company installed certain equipments in the plant during year 2004, which increased installed capacity of the Company from present level of 20 lacs picture tubes per annum to 30 lacs picture tubes per annum.During the period 2015, the Company also started business as importe
Read More
The Rama Vision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Vision Ltd is ₹131.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rama Vision Ltd is 36.16 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Vision Ltd is ₹68 and ₹156.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rama Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.41%, 3 Years at 79.22%, 1 Year at 92.17%, 6 Month at 42.80%, 3 Month at 6.62% and 1 Month at -9.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.