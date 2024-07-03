Rama Vision Ltd Summary

Rama Vision Ltd (RVL), a JV Company promoted by Satish Jain(and his Associates) in association with Hiltron (a UP Government undertaking) was established in January, 1989. The Company is one of the leading importer and distributor of Baby and Mother care products, Skin care products, food products etc. all over India through net-work of dealers and distributors and professionally managed strong salesand marketing team.The Plant located at Kichha, Uttaranchal with an installed capacity to produce 2 million pieces (per annum) of B & W picture tubes and monochrome computer monitor tubes was commissioned on February 20, 1991. The Company was declared Sick by BIFR on Feb 28, 2001 through its order and appointed IFCI as the Operating Agency to examine the viability and to formulate suitable Rehabilitation Scheme. With opening of economy and emerging markets, RVL in the year 2002, planned to expand the activities by importing high quality Mother and Baby Care Products and started the trading division. It further introduced Food Division.In order to achieve lower production cost and to increase production efficiency as well as increase in the per day production from 6,060 picture tubes to 9,090 picture tubes, the Company installed certain equipments in the plant during year 2004, which increased installed capacity of the Company from present level of 20 lacs picture tubes per annum to 30 lacs picture tubes per annum.During the period 2015, the Company also started business as importer and distributor for the USA brand, GRACO, a name famous for Strollers, Travel System, High Chairs, Car Seats and Swings. In August 2018, it launched the French Baby and Mother Care brand, Mustela in India. It further added the products of Nubys, which is an established Baby Care Brand of USA. During the year 2021-22, the Company set up a manufacturing project of Wafer Sticks processing plant at Kashipur in Uttranchal. In 2023, it added the distribution of Jackpot brand from Nepal.