Rama Vision Ltd Board Meeting

Rama Vision CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RAMA VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 This is with reference to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, 14th November, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations. The same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee at its meeting held today. A copy of the aforesaid Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith as Annexure-I. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
RAMA VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the said Regulations Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
RAMA VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, May 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RAMA VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

