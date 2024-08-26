AGM 24/09/2024 Submission of Annual Report 2023-2024 including Notice calling 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 24, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Summary of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)