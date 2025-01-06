Rander Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.01
0.27
0.29
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
0
-0.04
-0.11
Working capital
0
-1.03
-2.01
-0.38
Other operating items
Operating
0.08
-1.03
-1.79
-0.21
Capital expenditure
3.19
0.06
0
-0.17
Free cash flow
3.27
-0.97
-1.79
-0.38
Equity raised
15.31
15.18
14.62
14.26
Investing
-3.19
1.27
1.63
-0.04
Financing
0.66
0.54
0.72
2.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.05
16.02
15.17
16.34
