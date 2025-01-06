iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rander Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.85
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rander Corporation Ltd

Rander Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.01

0.27

0.29

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

0

-0.04

-0.11

Working capital

0

-1.03

-2.01

-0.38

Other operating items

Operating

0.08

-1.03

-1.79

-0.21

Capital expenditure

3.19

0.06

0

-0.17

Free cash flow

3.27

-0.97

-1.79

-0.38

Equity raised

15.31

15.18

14.62

14.26

Investing

-3.19

1.27

1.63

-0.04

Financing

0.66

0.54

0.72

2.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.05

16.02

15.17

16.34

Rander Corpn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rander Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.