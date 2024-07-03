iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rander Corporation Ltd Share Price

12.85
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.85
  • Day's High12.85
  • 52 Wk High13.51
  • Prev. Close12.6
  • Day's Low12.6
  • 52 Wk Low 8.59
  • Turnover (lac)4.46
  • P/E11.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.59
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rander Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.85

Prev. Close

12.6

Turnover(Lac.)

4.46

Day's High

12.85

Day's Low

12.6

52 Week's High

13.51

52 Week's Low

8.59

Book Value

18.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.85

P/E

11.78

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

Rander Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rander Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rander Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.29%

Non-Promoter- 76.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rander Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.34

12.34

12.34

12.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.48

8.92

7.96

7.74

Net Worth

22.82

21.26

20.3

20.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.25

0.35

1.78

2

yoy growth (%)

254.74

-80.12

-10.72

-46.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.2

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.01

0.27

0.29

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

0

-0.04

-0.11

Working capital

0

-1.03

-2.01

-0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

254.74

-80.12

-10.72

-46.42

Op profit growth

228.38

-86.72

-6.93

-17.9

EBIT growth

469.57

-92.77

-7.35

-18.64

Net profit growth

588.91

-94.65

28.29

-25.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rander Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rander Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S K Baldwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhagyashree Patil

Chairman & Independent Directo

Jitesh Kumar Rander

Executive Director

Rohan Dinesh Rander

Director

Dineshkumar R Rander

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rander Corporation Ltd

Summary

Rander Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1993. The principal activity of the Company is Financing and Securities Trading. It also operates in the Infrastructure Development business. The Company has a great presence in real estate segment in Boisar.The Company began its journey with a vision, as a home building company with the financial and organizational strength to provide quality homes in distinctive neighborhoods throughout the Mumbai Region. The Companys project in South Mumbai in the office hub Dadar resumed operations in 2013-14. In 2014-15, Company increased its presence in Mumbai with their new project in Kandivali (West). It started the New Division called Converging Technologies in developing n Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning of telecom sites. These services extended into upgradation of existing sites and activities as BTS swapping etc. Further, the Company signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Signature Africa Ventures to form a company in Mauritius, focused on building capability & executing innovative Wireless Coverage Solutions in African & Middle Eastern Countries. The Charkop SRA Project was started in 2015. It installed solar panels in all the new buildings in the current complex. In a year marked by volatility in global financial markets, the investors confidence was seriously impacted. In spite of such market conditions, the Company achieved satisfactory growth in 2021-22. The Company now looks to exit all the real estate ventures that i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rander Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Rander Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rander Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rander Corporation Ltd is ₹15.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rander Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rander Corporation Ltd is 11.78 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rander Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rander Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rander Corporation Ltd is ₹8.59 and ₹13.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rander Corporation Ltd?

Rander Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.72%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 31.80%, 6 Month at -0.32%, 3 Month at 33.62% and 1 Month at 13.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rander Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rander Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rander Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.