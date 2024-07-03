Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹12.85
Prev. Close₹12.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.46
Day's High₹12.85
Day's Low₹12.6
52 Week's High₹13.51
52 Week's Low₹8.59
Book Value₹18.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.85
P/E11.78
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.34
12.34
12.34
12.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.48
8.92
7.96
7.74
Net Worth
22.82
21.26
20.3
20.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.25
0.35
1.78
2
yoy growth (%)
254.74
-80.12
-10.72
-46.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.2
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.01
0.27
0.29
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
0
-0.04
-0.11
Working capital
0
-1.03
-2.01
-0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
254.74
-80.12
-10.72
-46.42
Op profit growth
228.38
-86.72
-6.93
-17.9
EBIT growth
469.57
-92.77
-7.35
-18.64
Net profit growth
588.91
-94.65
28.29
-25.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S K Baldwa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhagyashree Patil
Chairman & Independent Directo
Jitesh Kumar Rander
Executive Director
Rohan Dinesh Rander
Director
Dineshkumar R Rander
Reports by Rander Corporation Ltd
Summary
Rander Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1993. The principal activity of the Company is Financing and Securities Trading. It also operates in the Infrastructure Development business. The Company has a great presence in real estate segment in Boisar.The Company began its journey with a vision, as a home building company with the financial and organizational strength to provide quality homes in distinctive neighborhoods throughout the Mumbai Region. The Companys project in South Mumbai in the office hub Dadar resumed operations in 2013-14. In 2014-15, Company increased its presence in Mumbai with their new project in Kandivali (West). It started the New Division called Converging Technologies in developing n Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning of telecom sites. These services extended into upgradation of existing sites and activities as BTS swapping etc. Further, the Company signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Signature Africa Ventures to form a company in Mauritius, focused on building capability & executing innovative Wireless Coverage Solutions in African & Middle Eastern Countries. The Charkop SRA Project was started in 2015. It installed solar panels in all the new buildings in the current complex. In a year marked by volatility in global financial markets, the investors confidence was seriously impacted. In spite of such market conditions, the Company achieved satisfactory growth in 2021-22. The Company now looks to exit all the real estate ventures that i
The Rander Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rander Corporation Ltd is ₹15.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rander Corporation Ltd is 11.78 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rander Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rander Corporation Ltd is ₹8.59 and ₹13.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rander Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.72%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 31.80%, 6 Month at -0.32%, 3 Month at 33.62% and 1 Month at 13.72%.
