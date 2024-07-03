Rander Corporation Ltd Summary

Rander Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1993. The principal activity of the Company is Financing and Securities Trading. It also operates in the Infrastructure Development business. The Company has a great presence in real estate segment in Boisar.The Company began its journey with a vision, as a home building company with the financial and organizational strength to provide quality homes in distinctive neighborhoods throughout the Mumbai Region. The Companys project in South Mumbai in the office hub Dadar resumed operations in 2013-14. In 2014-15, Company increased its presence in Mumbai with their new project in Kandivali (West). It started the New Division called Converging Technologies in developing n Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning of telecom sites. These services extended into upgradation of existing sites and activities as BTS swapping etc. Further, the Company signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Signature Africa Ventures to form a company in Mauritius, focused on building capability & executing innovative Wireless Coverage Solutions in African & Middle Eastern Countries. The Charkop SRA Project was started in 2015. It installed solar panels in all the new buildings in the current complex. In a year marked by volatility in global financial markets, the investors confidence was seriously impacted. In spite of such market conditions, the Company achieved satisfactory growth in 2021-22. The Company now looks to exit all the real estate ventures that it has a stake in and liquidate the assets so that it expand its NBFC business, while there is huge potential in the market.