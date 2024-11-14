iifl-logo-icon 1
Rander Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

14.68
(1.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Rander Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
RANDER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly refer the attached file for the subject captioned above. Outcome of board meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on October 24, 2024 has confirmed and approved the appointment of Ms. Jinita Nandkumar Kabra (ICSI Membership Number- A61824) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 24, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RANDER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith intimation of Board meeting to be held on August 14 2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today for approval of financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
RANDER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith intimation of Board meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held Today for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Dear SIr, Please find attached attached herewith revised audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Please refer attached file.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
RANDER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Please find attached herewith Board Meeting Intimation to be held on 14/02/2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Rander Corpn.: Related News

No Record Found

