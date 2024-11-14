Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

RANDER CORPORATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024. Outcome of board meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on October 24, 2024 has confirmed and approved the appointment of Ms. Jinita Nandkumar Kabra (ICSI Membership Number- A61824) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

RANDER CORPORATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 for approval of financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

RANDER CORPORATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024