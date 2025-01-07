iifl-logo-icon 1
Rander Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.1
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.25

0.35

1.78

2

yoy growth (%)

254.74

-80.12

-10.72

-46.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.2

-0.13

As % of sales

11.83

40.57

11.58

6.63

Other costs

-0.98

-0.17

-1.29

-1.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.21

48.67

72.31

77.92

Operating profit

0.12

0.03

0.28

0.3

OPM

9.94

10.74

16.09

15.44

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.11

0.01

0.27

0.29

Taxes

-0.02

0

-0.04

-0.11

Tax rate

-25.82

-38.67

-17

-40.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.01

0.22

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

0.01

0.22

0.17

yoy growth (%)

588.91

-94.65

28.29

-25.83

NPM

6.65

3.42

12.75

8.87

