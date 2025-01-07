Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.25
0.35
1.78
2
yoy growth (%)
254.74
-80.12
-10.72
-46.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.2
-0.13
As % of sales
11.83
40.57
11.58
6.63
Other costs
-0.98
-0.17
-1.29
-1.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.21
48.67
72.31
77.92
Operating profit
0.12
0.03
0.28
0.3
OPM
9.94
10.74
16.09
15.44
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.11
0.01
0.27
0.29
Taxes
-0.02
0
-0.04
-0.11
Tax rate
-25.82
-38.67
-17
-40.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.01
0.22
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
0.01
0.22
0.17
yoy growth (%)
588.91
-94.65
28.29
-25.83
NPM
6.65
3.42
12.75
8.87
