Rapicut Carbides Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.63
-1.21
-0.42
4.29
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.79
-0.83
-0.81
Tax paid
-0.41
0.39
0.33
-1.13
Working capital
1.59
-2.45
0.38
4.97
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-4.05
-0.53
7.32
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.1
1.15
0.41
Free cash flow
0.03
-3.94
0.61
7.73
Equity raised
36.27
38.04
37.85
33.5
Investing
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.01
Financing
2.23
-1.14
3
-0.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.96
Net in cash
38.57
32.96
41.5
42.07
