iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapicut Carbides Ltd Cash Flow Statement

116.85
(0.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Rapicut Carbides FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.63

-1.21

-0.42

4.29

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.79

-0.83

-0.81

Tax paid

-0.41

0.39

0.33

-1.13

Working capital

1.59

-2.45

0.38

4.97

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-4.05

-0.53

7.32

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.1

1.15

0.41

Free cash flow

0.03

-3.94

0.61

7.73

Equity raised

36.27

38.04

37.85

33.5

Investing

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.01

Financing

2.23

-1.14

3

-0.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.96

Net in cash

38.57

32.96

41.5

42.07

Rapicut Carbides : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.