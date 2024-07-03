Summary

Rapicut Carbides Limited (RCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in April, 1977, and promoted by a group of experienced technocrats. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Tungsten Carbide products used in Metal Cutting, Mining, Wear Parts and various other Industries. The Company commenced commercial production of Tungsten Carbide products in Oct. 79. Its products include metal cutting tips, special and formed tips, wire drawing dies and wear parts. For the mining sector, it manufactures tungsten carbide drill steel inserts, coal auger and integrated drill steel rods. Its products find application in the automobile, mining, rock drilling, oil exploration and general engineering industries.Gujarat Drillwell Private Limited promoted with technical knowhow provided by RCL was merged with the Company in year 1993. RCL diversified its product-mix by adding other powder metallurgical products, like indexable inserts and more value added products. It manufactured extrusion rods, coupling sleeves, adaptors and cross bits mainly used in underground tunneling work. For the ball bearing and fastener industry, it manufactured cold heading dies.

