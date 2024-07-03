iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapicut Carbides Ltd Share Price

117.35
(1.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123
  • Day's High123
  • 52 Wk High183.9
  • Prev. Close115.9
  • Day's Low117.35
  • 52 Wk Low 70.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rapicut Carbides Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

123

Prev. Close

115.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

123

Day's Low

117.35

52 Week's High

183.9

52 Week's Low

70.17

Book Value

38.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rapicut Carbides Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rapicut Carbides Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rapicut Carbides Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rapicut Carbides Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.53

16.05

17.09

18.13

Net Worth

21.9

21.42

22.46

23.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

36.13

28.01

33.57

41.78

yoy growth (%)

29

-16.56

-19.65

-0.37

Raw materials

-25.71

-18.82

-23.05

-27.19

As % of sales

71.16

67.2

68.66

65.09

Employee costs

-5.2

-4.74

-5.25

-5.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.63

-1.21

-0.42

4.29

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.79

-0.83

-0.81

Tax paid

-0.41

0.39

0.33

-1.13

Working capital

1.59

-2.45

0.38

4.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29

-16.56

-19.65

-0.37

Op profit growth

-141.38

-140.61

-85.97

2.01

EBIT growth

-52.56

1,508.12

-101.47

-3.77

Net profit growth

29.28

862.14

-102.68

6.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rapicut Carbides Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D D Kanitkar

Managing Director

A V Gami

Non Executive Director

S A Gami

Independent Director

K D Sharma

Independent Director

Atul Ravindra Garg

Independent Director

Nrupang Bhumitra Dholakia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal P. Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Summary

Rapicut Carbides Limited (RCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in April, 1977, and promoted by a group of experienced technocrats. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Tungsten Carbide products used in Metal Cutting, Mining, Wear Parts and various other Industries. The Company commenced commercial production of Tungsten Carbide products in Oct. 79. Its products include metal cutting tips, special and formed tips, wire drawing dies and wear parts. For the mining sector, it manufactures tungsten carbide drill steel inserts, coal auger and integrated drill steel rods. Its products find application in the automobile, mining, rock drilling, oil exploration and general engineering industries.Gujarat Drillwell Private Limited promoted with technical knowhow provided by RCL was merged with the Company in year 1993. RCL diversified its product-mix by adding other powder metallurgical products, like indexable inserts and more value added products. It manufactured extrusion rods, coupling sleeves, adaptors and cross bits mainly used in underground tunneling work. For the ball bearing and fastener industry, it manufactured cold heading dies.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rapicut Carbides Ltd share price today?

The Rapicut Carbides Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is ₹63.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rapicut Carbides Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is 0 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapicut Carbides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is ₹70.17 and ₹183.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rapicut Carbides Ltd?

Rapicut Carbides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.79%, 3 Years at 26.47%, 1 Year at 48.17%, 6 Month at 1.67%, 3 Month at -22.21% and 1 Month at -2.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rapicut Carbides Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.46 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 59.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.