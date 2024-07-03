SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹123
Prev. Close₹115.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹123
Day's Low₹117.35
52 Week's High₹183.9
52 Week's Low₹70.17
Book Value₹38.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.37
5.37
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.53
16.05
17.09
18.13
Net Worth
21.9
21.42
22.46
23.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.13
28.01
33.57
41.78
yoy growth (%)
29
-16.56
-19.65
-0.37
Raw materials
-25.71
-18.82
-23.05
-27.19
As % of sales
71.16
67.2
68.66
65.09
Employee costs
-5.2
-4.74
-5.25
-5.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.63
-1.21
-0.42
4.29
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.79
-0.83
-0.81
Tax paid
-0.41
0.39
0.33
-1.13
Working capital
1.59
-2.45
0.38
4.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29
-16.56
-19.65
-0.37
Op profit growth
-141.38
-140.61
-85.97
2.01
EBIT growth
-52.56
1,508.12
-101.47
-3.77
Net profit growth
29.28
862.14
-102.68
6.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D D Kanitkar
Managing Director
A V Gami
Non Executive Director
S A Gami
Independent Director
K D Sharma
Independent Director
Atul Ravindra Garg
Independent Director
Nrupang Bhumitra Dholakia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal P. Soni
Reports by Rapicut Carbides Ltd
Summary
Rapicut Carbides Limited (RCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in April, 1977, and promoted by a group of experienced technocrats. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Tungsten Carbide products used in Metal Cutting, Mining, Wear Parts and various other Industries. The Company commenced commercial production of Tungsten Carbide products in Oct. 79. Its products include metal cutting tips, special and formed tips, wire drawing dies and wear parts. For the mining sector, it manufactures tungsten carbide drill steel inserts, coal auger and integrated drill steel rods. Its products find application in the automobile, mining, rock drilling, oil exploration and general engineering industries.Gujarat Drillwell Private Limited promoted with technical knowhow provided by RCL was merged with the Company in year 1993. RCL diversified its product-mix by adding other powder metallurgical products, like indexable inserts and more value added products. It manufactured extrusion rods, coupling sleeves, adaptors and cross bits mainly used in underground tunneling work. For the ball bearing and fastener industry, it manufactured cold heading dies.
The Rapicut Carbides Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is ₹63.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is 0 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapicut Carbides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapicut Carbides Ltd is ₹70.17 and ₹183.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rapicut Carbides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.79%, 3 Years at 26.47%, 1 Year at 48.17%, 6 Month at 1.67%, 3 Month at -22.21% and 1 Month at -2.28%.
