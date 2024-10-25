Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) To fix the date of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company. At the Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company was approved to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results We hereby inform you that as per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to our letter No. RCL:KPS:BSE-INTIMN-BM-271/24: dated 29-04-2024, at the Board Meeting of the Company convened, today i.e., 6th May, 2024, started at 12:50 p.m. & concluded at 03:10 p.m. the following items were approved :- As per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at the Board Meeting of the Company convened today, i.e. 6th May, 2024, started at 12:50 p.m. and concluded at 03:10 p.m., the following items were approved: Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e. 6th May, 2024, has appointed Mr. Chetankumar N. Nayak as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024