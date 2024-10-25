iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapicut Carbides Ltd Board Meeting

107
(-3.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rapicut Carbides CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) To fix the date of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company. At the Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company was approved to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results We hereby inform you that as per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to our letter No. RCL:KPS:BSE-INTIMN-BM-271/24: dated 29-04-2024, at the Board Meeting of the Company convened, today i.e., 6th May, 2024, started at 12:50 p.m. & concluded at 03:10 p.m. the following items were approved :- As per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at the Board Meeting of the Company convened today, i.e. 6th May, 2024, started at 12:50 p.m. and concluded at 03:10 p.m., the following items were approved: Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e. 6th May, 2024, has appointed Mr. Chetankumar N. Nayak as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
RAPICUT CARBIDES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Intimation of Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Rapicut Carbides: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.