Rapicut Carbides Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115
(-0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:27:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

36.13

28.01

33.57

41.78

yoy growth (%)

29

-16.56

-19.65

-0.37

Raw materials

-25.71

-18.82

-23.05

-27.19

As % of sales

71.16

67.2

68.66

65.09

Employee costs

-5.2

-4.74

-5.25

-5.68

As % of sales

14.41

16.93

15.63

13.59

Other costs

-5.08

-4.74

-4.52

-3.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.07

16.93

13.48

8.62

Operating profit

0.12

-0.3

0.74

5.29

OPM

0.34

-1.07

2.21

12.68

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.79

-0.83

-0.81

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.13

-0.35

-0.23

Other income

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.63

-1.21

-0.42

4.29

Taxes

-0.41

0.39

0.33

-1.13

Tax rate

65.32

-32.55

-80

-26.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.05

-0.81

-0.08

3.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.05

-0.81

-0.08

3.16

yoy growth (%)

29.28

862.14

-102.68

6.3

NPM

-2.92

-2.91

-0.25

7.57

