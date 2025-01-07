Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.13
28.01
33.57
41.78
yoy growth (%)
29
-16.56
-19.65
-0.37
Raw materials
-25.71
-18.82
-23.05
-27.19
As % of sales
71.16
67.2
68.66
65.09
Employee costs
-5.2
-4.74
-5.25
-5.68
As % of sales
14.41
16.93
15.63
13.59
Other costs
-5.08
-4.74
-4.52
-3.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.07
16.93
13.48
8.62
Operating profit
0.12
-0.3
0.74
5.29
OPM
0.34
-1.07
2.21
12.68
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.79
-0.83
-0.81
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.13
-0.35
-0.23
Other income
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.63
-1.21
-0.42
4.29
Taxes
-0.41
0.39
0.33
-1.13
Tax rate
65.32
-32.55
-80
-26.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.05
-0.81
-0.08
3.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.05
-0.81
-0.08
3.16
yoy growth (%)
29.28
862.14
-102.68
6.3
NPM
-2.92
-2.91
-0.25
7.57
