Rapid Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

146.05
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.31

1.31

1.31

1.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.06

0.86

0.83

0.83

Net Worth

2.37

2.17

2.14

2.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.27

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.37

2.17

2.41

2.66

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.51

0.19

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

-6.61

-6.73

0.15

0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.01

0.42

0.26

0.79

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-7.62

-7.15

-0.11

-0.18

Cash

0.06

0.11

0.13

0.06

Total Assets

-6.02

-6.42

0.3

0.68

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Investments Ltd

