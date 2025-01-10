Rapid Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.06
0.86
0.83
0.83
Net Worth
2.37
2.17
2.14
2.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.27
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.37
2.17
2.41
2.66
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.51
0.19
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
-6.61
-6.73
0.15
0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.01
0.42
0.26
0.79
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.62
-7.15
-0.11
-0.18
Cash
0.06
0.11
0.13
0.06
Total Assets
-6.02
-6.42
0.3
0.68
