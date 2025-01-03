Rapid Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.13
4.84
-1.27
1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-4.13
4.84
-1.27
1.23
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.13
4.86
-1.27
1.23
Equity raised
1.65
1.38
0.53
0.54
Investing
-0.18
-1.03
1.21
-1.23
Financing
5.38
4.86
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.05
0
Net in cash
2.72
10.07
0.52
0.54
No Record Found
