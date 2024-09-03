Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹158.25
Prev. Close₹161.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹158.25
Day's Low₹158.25
52 Week's High₹198.65
52 Week's Low₹91.41
Book Value₹15.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.02
P/E188.39
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.06
0.86
0.83
0.83
Net Worth
2.37
2.17
2.14
2.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.13
4.84
-1.27
1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nina Ranka
Independent Director
Jitendra. Nigam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Dalpatbhai Teraiyaan
Executive Director
Kanishk Ranka
Independent Director
Madhura Mahendra Ghadi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rapid Investments Ltd
Summary
Rapid Investments Limited was incorporated on February 2, 1978 as a Limited Company. The Company also was registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company under Reserve Bank of India on 25 May, 1998. The Company is a leading player in Mortgage Loans since 2017-18 primarily in the unserved and unreached Semi urban & rural markets. Presently, it is operating in State of Rajasthan, having over 10 branches and has chalked out ambitious branch expansion and loan growth plans in the State. The Company is planning to open more branches and also focusing on strengthening the existing branches to improve and achieve the targeted loan growth.The Reserve Bank Of India vide its order dated 5th July, 2018 cancelled the registration of NBFC under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934, for non compliance of minimum net owned funds of Rs. 2 Crore.
The Rapid Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹158.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapid Investments Ltd is ₹34.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rapid Investments Ltd is 188.39 and 10.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapid Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapid Investments Ltd is ₹91.41 and ₹198.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rapid Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.58%, 3 Years at 38.71%, 1 Year at 64.47%, 6 Month at 49.59%, 3 Month at 29.34% and 1 Month at 6.21%.
