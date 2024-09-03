iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapid Investments Ltd Share Price

158.25
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open158.25
  • Day's High158.25
  • 52 Wk High198.65
  • Prev. Close161.45
  • Day's Low158.25
  • 52 Wk Low 91.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E188.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.33
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rapid Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

158.25

Prev. Close

161.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

158.25

Day's Low

158.25

52 Week's High

198.65

52 Week's Low

91.41

Book Value

15.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.02

P/E

188.39

EPS

0.84

Divi. Yield

0

Rapid Investments Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rapid Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rapid Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.78%

Non-Promoter- 48.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rapid Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.31

1.31

1.31

1.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.06

0.86

0.83

0.83

Net Worth

2.37

2.17

2.14

2.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.13

4.84

-1.27

1.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rapid Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rapid Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nina Ranka

Independent Director

Jitendra. Nigam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Dalpatbhai Teraiyaan

Executive Director

Kanishk Ranka

Independent Director

Madhura Mahendra Ghadi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rapid Investments Ltd

Summary

Rapid Investments Limited was incorporated on February 2, 1978 as a Limited Company. The Company also was registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company under Reserve Bank of India on 25 May, 1998. The Company is a leading player in Mortgage Loans since 2017-18 primarily in the unserved and unreached Semi urban & rural markets. Presently, it is operating in State of Rajasthan, having over 10 branches and has chalked out ambitious branch expansion and loan growth plans in the State. The Company is planning to open more branches and also focusing on strengthening the existing branches to improve and achieve the targeted loan growth.The Reserve Bank Of India vide its order dated 5th July, 2018 cancelled the registration of NBFC under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934, for non compliance of minimum net owned funds of Rs. 2 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rapid Investments Ltd share price today?

The Rapid Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹158.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapid Investments Ltd is ₹34.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rapid Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rapid Investments Ltd is 188.39 and 10.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rapid Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapid Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapid Investments Ltd is ₹91.41 and ₹198.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rapid Investments Ltd?

Rapid Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.58%, 3 Years at 38.71%, 1 Year at 64.47%, 6 Month at 49.59%, 3 Month at 29.34% and 1 Month at 6.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rapid Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rapid Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.