iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapid Investments Ltd AGM

137.5
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Rapid Invest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Approved the Notice of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at 107, Turf Estate, Off. Dr. Moses Road, Shakti Mill Lane, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400011; The 46th AGM of the company was held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM. The copy of the proceedings is attached as per the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the AGM of the company was held on Monday September 30, 2024 and the e-voting was conducted from Friday 27.09.2024 at 9:00 AM and ends on Sunday 29.09.2024 at 5:00 PM. Attached is the disclosure of voting results Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Enclosed is the Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on September 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)

Rapid Invest.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.