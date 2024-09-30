Approved the Notice of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at 107, Turf Estate, Off. Dr. Moses Road, Shakti Mill Lane, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400011; The 46th AGM of the company was held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM. The copy of the proceedings is attached as per the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the AGM of the company was held on Monday September 30, 2024 and the e-voting was conducted from Friday 27.09.2024 at 9:00 AM and ends on Sunday 29.09.2024 at 5:00 PM. Attached is the disclosure of voting results Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Enclosed is the Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on September 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)