Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.32
5.32
5.32
5.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.31
-5.31
-5.31
Net Worth
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.01
0.05
0.09
0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.05
0.09
0.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.12
0.08
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.2
No Record Found
