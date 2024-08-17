Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹0.86
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.86
Day's Low₹0.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.32
5.32
5.32
5.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.31
-5.31
-5.31
Net Worth
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.04
0.06
0.01
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-27.04
217.25
-50.99
193.12
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
As % of sales
61.4
60.8
42.13
30.34
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-7.2
0
Working capital
0
0
-0.07
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.04
217.25
-50.99
193.12
Op profit growth
-7.54
3.15
-100
6,176.15
EBIT growth
-7.33
465.53
-93.87
455.35
Net profit growth
20.44
529.62
-93.87
724.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Bhagabhai Bharwad
Director
Ripal Chauhan
Director
Paras V Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.