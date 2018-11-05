Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.04
0.06
0.01
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-27.04
217.25
-50.99
193.12
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.01
As % of sales
61.4
60.8
42.13
30.34
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
17.98
12.8
44.16
35.32
Other costs
-0.03
-0.04
0
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.05
70.14
13.7
67.91
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.02
-8.67
-0.01
OPM
-55.43
-43.74
-4.4
-33.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.02
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
-7.2
0
Tax rate
0
-23.07
-30.9
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
20.44
529.62
-93.87
724.17
NPM
2.67
1.62
0.81
6.53
