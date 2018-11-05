iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.86
(-4.44%)
Nov 5, 2018

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.04

0.06

0.01

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-27.04

217.25

-50.99

193.12

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.03

0

-0.01

As % of sales

61.4

60.8

42.13

30.34

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

17.98

12.8

44.16

35.32

Other costs

-0.03

-0.04

0

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.05

70.14

13.7

67.91

Operating profit

-0.02

-0.02

-8.67

-0.01

OPM

-55.43

-43.74

-4.4

-33.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.02

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

-7.2

0

Tax rate

0

-23.07

-30.9

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

20.44

529.62

-93.87

724.17

NPM

2.67

1.62

0.81

6.53

