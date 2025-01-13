RDB Rasayans Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.77
144.62
120.26
98.17
Net Worth
186.48
162.33
137.97
115.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0.88
0.04
4.61
9.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.21
1.47
1.51
2.43
Total Liabilities
188.57
163.84
144.09
128.17
Fixed Assets
12.86
13.1
13.97
14.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
5
59.21
15.9
21.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.29
0.26
0.3
Networking Capital
153.71
59.92
107.8
83.97
Inventories
3.88
3.41
3.56
2.29
Inventory Days
10.56
9.04
Sundry Debtors
14.4
18.36
19.57
15.75
Debtor Days
58.07
62.22
Other Current Assets
141.4
42.65
97.73
78.18
Sundry Creditors
-4.39
-3.07
-4.3
-2.85
Creditor Days
12.75
11.25
Other Current Liabilities
-1.58
-1.43
-8.76
-9.4
Cash
16.72
31.33
6.17
8.21
Total Assets
188.59
163.85
144.1
128.19
