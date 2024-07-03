iifl-logo-icon 1
RDB Rasayans Ltd Share Price

169.55
(2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:17:00 PM

  • Open180
  • Day's High180
  • 52 Wk High205
  • Prev. Close165.65
  • Day's Low167.3
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)57.97
  • P/E11.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value112.81
  • EPS14.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)300.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
RDB Rasayans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

180

Prev. Close

165.65

Turnover(Lac.)

57.97

Day's High

180

Day's Low

167.3

52 Week's High

205

52 Week's Low

109

Book Value

112.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

300.35

P/E

11.4

EPS

14.53

Divi. Yield

0

RDB Rasayans Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

RDB Rasayans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RDB Rasayans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.83%

Non-Promoter- 30.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RDB Rasayans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.71

17.71

17.71

17.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

168.77

144.62

120.26

98.17

Net Worth

186.48

162.33

137.97

115.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

123

92.39

89.78

78.28

yoy growth (%)

33.13

2.9

14.68

11.59

Raw materials

-80.43

-53.08

-59.34

-53.34

As % of sales

65.39

57.45

66.1

68.13

Employee costs

-11.05

-9.92

-9.76

-8.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

27.57

26.81

17.61

11.53

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.14

-1.15

-1.07

Tax paid

-5.52

-7.81

-6.1

-4.19

Working capital

21.77

24.57

8.05

14.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.13

2.9

14.68

11.59

Op profit growth

-8.84

93.56

80.89

21.32

EBIT growth

2.58

43.7

42.94

39.83

Net profit growth

16.03

65.07

56.88

27.14

RDB Rasayans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RDB Rasayans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Shanti Lal Baid

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Sandeep Baid

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharad Kumar Bachhawat

Non Executive Director

Pragya Baid

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RDB Rasayans Ltd

Summary

RDB Rasayans Limited was incorporated on October 13, 1995. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, is a manufacturer of PP Tape, PP Woven Sacks, Woven Fabrics, Industrial Woven Fabric, PP Woven Fabrics and PP Woven Bags.RDB Rasayans Limited, a conglomerate of the RDB Group, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal has ventured into real estate (residential and commercial), cigarettes and tobacco, printing and packaging, automobiles marketing, retail, production and installation of power transmission lines and logistics businesses. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Polymer-based Woven Bags & Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Jumbo Bags) at Haldia, West Bengal. The Company achieved a milestone by started operations in 2003 with a humble capacity of 1800 MTPA and today its capacity stands at 8600 MTPA. The Company established an integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA at Haldia to produce polymer based woven bags. Initially, it started manufacturing of small bags and later in 2004, it ventured into manufacturing FIBC (Jumbo Bags).In 2005-06, the Company was allotted land by Haldia Development Authority for manufacturing woven sacks. In 2006-07, the Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification from Moody International Certification Ltd. In March 2009, it increased the installed capacity for manufacturing woven sacks from 1800 MT to 6050 MT. In March 2010, it enhanced production capacity for manufacturing woven sacks by 950
Company FAQs

What is the RDB Rasayans Ltd share price today?

The RDB Rasayans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹169.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd is ₹300.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RDB Rasayans Ltd is 11.4 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RDB Rasayans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Rasayans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Rasayans Ltd is ₹109 and ₹205 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RDB Rasayans Ltd?

RDB Rasayans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.92%, 3 Years at 19.65%, 1 Year at 29.46%, 6 Month at 18.32%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at -6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RDB Rasayans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RDB Rasayans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.17 %

