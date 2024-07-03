Summary

RDB Rasayans Limited was incorporated on October 13, 1995. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, is a manufacturer of PP Tape, PP Woven Sacks, Woven Fabrics, Industrial Woven Fabric, PP Woven Fabrics and PP Woven Bags.RDB Rasayans Limited, a conglomerate of the RDB Group, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal has ventured into real estate (residential and commercial), cigarettes and tobacco, printing and packaging, automobiles marketing, retail, production and installation of power transmission lines and logistics businesses. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Polymer-based Woven Bags & Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Jumbo Bags) at Haldia, West Bengal. The Company achieved a milestone by started operations in 2003 with a humble capacity of 1800 MTPA and today its capacity stands at 8600 MTPA. The Company established an integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA at Haldia to produce polymer based woven bags. Initially, it started manufacturing of small bags and later in 2004, it ventured into manufacturing FIBC (Jumbo Bags).In 2005-06, the Company was allotted land by Haldia Development Authority for manufacturing woven sacks. In 2006-07, the Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification from Moody International Certification Ltd. In March 2009, it increased the installed capacity for manufacturing woven sacks from 1800 MT to 6050 MT. In March 2010, it enhanced production capacity for manufacturing woven sacks by 950

