Open₹180
Prev. Close₹165.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.97
Day's High₹180
Day's Low₹167.3
52 Week's High₹205
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹112.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)300.35
P/E11.4
EPS14.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.77
144.62
120.26
98.17
Net Worth
186.48
162.33
137.97
115.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123
92.39
89.78
78.28
yoy growth (%)
33.13
2.9
14.68
11.59
Raw materials
-80.43
-53.08
-59.34
-53.34
As % of sales
65.39
57.45
66.1
68.13
Employee costs
-11.05
-9.92
-9.76
-8.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
27.57
26.81
17.61
11.53
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.14
-1.15
-1.07
Tax paid
-5.52
-7.81
-6.1
-4.19
Working capital
21.77
24.57
8.05
14.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.13
2.9
14.68
11.59
Op profit growth
-8.84
93.56
80.89
21.32
EBIT growth
2.58
43.7
42.94
39.83
Net profit growth
16.03
65.07
56.88
27.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Shanti Lal Baid
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Sandeep Baid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
Non Executive Director
Pragya Baid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
RDB Rasayans Limited was incorporated on October 13, 1995. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, is a manufacturer of PP Tape, PP Woven Sacks, Woven Fabrics, Industrial Woven Fabric, PP Woven Fabrics and PP Woven Bags.RDB Rasayans Limited, a conglomerate of the RDB Group, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal has ventured into real estate (residential and commercial), cigarettes and tobacco, printing and packaging, automobiles marketing, retail, production and installation of power transmission lines and logistics businesses. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing Polymer-based Woven Bags & Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (Jumbo Bags) at Haldia, West Bengal. The Company achieved a milestone by started operations in 2003 with a humble capacity of 1800 MTPA and today its capacity stands at 8600 MTPA. The Company established an integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA at Haldia to produce polymer based woven bags. Initially, it started manufacturing of small bags and later in 2004, it ventured into manufacturing FIBC (Jumbo Bags).In 2005-06, the Company was allotted land by Haldia Development Authority for manufacturing woven sacks. In 2006-07, the Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification from Moody International Certification Ltd. In March 2009, it increased the installed capacity for manufacturing woven sacks from 1800 MT to 6050 MT. In March 2010, it enhanced production capacity for manufacturing woven sacks by 950
The RDB Rasayans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹169.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd is ₹300.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RDB Rasayans Ltd is 11.4 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Rasayans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Rasayans Ltd is ₹109 and ₹205 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RDB Rasayans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.92%, 3 Years at 19.65%, 1 Year at 29.46%, 6 Month at 18.32%, 3 Month at 3.95% and 1 Month at -6.62%.
