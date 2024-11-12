Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed. . Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024, has transacted the following business: Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 READ WITH RULE-III TO THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSRE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS, 2015, BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED APPOINTMENTS OF MRS SHRADHA JALAN AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 17TH APRIL, 2024

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2024

The Board at its meeting today has approved: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Baid (DIN: 00557018) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for further period of 5(years); 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Shantilal Baid (DIN: 00056776) as a Managing Director of the Company for further period of 5(years); 3.Appointment of Mr. Priyam Sen (DIN: 10562892) as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-executive Independent Director for a period of 5(five) consecutive years; 4. Noted that Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat (DIN: 05161130) will cease to be an independent Director of the Company owing to completion of his term as detailed in the enclosed.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024