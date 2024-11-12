iifl-logo-icon 1
RDB Rasayans Ltd Board Meeting

151.35
(3.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

RDB Rasayans CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed. . Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024, has transacted the following business: Approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and have taken note of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the same is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 READ WITH RULE-III TO THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSRE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS, 2015, BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED APPOINTMENTS OF MRS SHRADHA JALAN AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 17TH APRIL, 2024
Board Meeting31 Mar 202431 Mar 2024
The Board at its meeting today has approved: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Baid (DIN: 00557018) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for further period of 5(years); 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Shantilal Baid (DIN: 00056776) as a Managing Director of the Company for further period of 5(years); 3.Appointment of Mr. Priyam Sen (DIN: 10562892) as Additional Director in the capacity of Non-executive Independent Director for a period of 5(five) consecutive years; 4. Noted that Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat (DIN: 05161130) will cease to be an independent Director of the Company owing to completion of his term as detailed in the enclosed.
Board Meeting10 Feb 202420 Jan 2024
RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. RDB RASAYANS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.01.2024) The Board in its meeting held on 10/02/2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

