Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123
92.39
89.78
78.28
yoy growth (%)
33.13
2.9
14.68
11.59
Raw materials
-80.43
-53.08
-59.34
-53.34
As % of sales
65.39
57.45
66.1
68.13
Employee costs
-11.05
-9.92
-9.76
-8.18
As % of sales
8.98
10.74
10.87
10.45
Other costs
-14.61
-10.83
-11.09
-11.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.87
11.72
12.35
14.64
Operating profit
16.9
18.54
9.57
5.29
OPM
13.74
20.06
10.66
6.76
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.14
-1.15
-1.07
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.3
-1.25
-1.66
Other income
12.17
9.72
10.44
8.98
Profit before tax
27.57
26.81
17.61
11.53
Taxes
-5.52
-7.81
-6.1
-4.19
Tax rate
-20.03
-29.12
-34.64
-36.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.05
19
11.51
7.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.05
19
11.51
7.33
yoy growth (%)
16.03
65.07
56.88
27.14
NPM
17.92
20.57
12.82
9.37
