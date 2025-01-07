iifl-logo-icon 1
RDB Rasayans Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

123

92.39

89.78

78.28

yoy growth (%)

33.13

2.9

14.68

11.59

Raw materials

-80.43

-53.08

-59.34

-53.34

As % of sales

65.39

57.45

66.1

68.13

Employee costs

-11.05

-9.92

-9.76

-8.18

As % of sales

8.98

10.74

10.87

10.45

Other costs

-14.61

-10.83

-11.09

-11.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.87

11.72

12.35

14.64

Operating profit

16.9

18.54

9.57

5.29

OPM

13.74

20.06

10.66

6.76

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.14

-1.15

-1.07

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.3

-1.25

-1.66

Other income

12.17

9.72

10.44

8.98

Profit before tax

27.57

26.81

17.61

11.53

Taxes

-5.52

-7.81

-6.1

-4.19

Tax rate

-20.03

-29.12

-34.64

-36.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.05

19

11.51

7.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.05

19

11.51

7.33

yoy growth (%)

16.03

65.07

56.88

27.14

NPM

17.92

20.57

12.82

9.37

