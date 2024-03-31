Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 29 (Twenty-Seventh) Annual Report together with Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10,320.20 10,943.64 Other Income 1,717.61 1,469.84 Profit before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 3,365.55 3,411.84 Less: Interest 14.55 9.71 Less: Depreciation 125.83 129.81 Profit before taxation 3,225.17 3,272.32 Less: Provision for current tax, deferred tax and tax adjusted for earlier year 802.05 835.41 Profit/(Loss ) after tax 2,432.12 2,436.91 Less : Re measurements of defined benefit liability / (asset) (net of tax) –10.89 –1.74 Add : Income taxes relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit and Loss 2.74 0.44 Other Comprehensive Income –8.15 –1.30 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 2,414.97 2,435.61

The financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review your Company has achieved revenue of Rs. 10,320.20 lakhs as against Rs. 10,943.64 lakhs in the previous year. PBIDT decrease to Rs. 3,365.55 lakhs as compared to Rs. 3411.84 lakhs in the previous year. PAT for the year under review was Rs. 2432.12 lakhs which is almost 0.20% lower than that of previous years PAT of Rs. 2,436.91 lakhs.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

In order to conserve existing resources and to meet the investment needs of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to its Reserves.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR AND CURRENT YEARS OUTLOOK

The state of Companys affair and future outlook is discussed in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company have occurred between the end of the financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024 and date of this Report i.e. 25th May, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Present Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs.18,00,00,000 divided into 18,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. There has been no change in the authorized and paid up capital of the Company during the year under purview. Further, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity shares. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

The shares of your Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, members are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of shares with either of the Depositories as aforesaid. As on 31st March, 2024, 90.74% of the share capital stands dematerialized.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL(S)

• Declaration by Independent Director(s)

All the Independent Directors have furnished the requisite declarations that they meet the independence criteria as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (LODR)

Regulation, 2015 and the Board has taken on record the declaration given by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same. Further there has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

In addition to the provisions of Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations, they also confirms that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that they are independent of the management. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act and the Code of Conduct for directors and senior management personnel, if any, formulated by the company.

• Familiarization Programme undertaken for Independent Directors

In terms of Regulation 25 (7) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, your Company is required to conduct Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors (IDs) to familiarize them about your Company including nature of Industry in which your company operates, business model, responsibilities of the IDs etc. During the year, the Company has organized familiarization programme for the Independent directors. The Independent Directors are familiarized with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. The details of the familiarization program of Independent directors are available on the Companys website under the weblink http://www.rdbgroup.in/policies.asp.

• Executive Directors

Mr. Shanti Lal Baid (DIN: 00056776) and Mr. Sandeep Baid (DIN: 00557018) were appointed as the Managing Director and Whole Time Director of the Company respectively for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1stApril, 2021. There appointment was approved by the shareholders in their meeting held on 31st August, 2021.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

• Non-executive Directors

Mrs. Pragya Baid, Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat, Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain and Mr. Abhay Doshi are non-executive Directors of the Company.

Further, Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat resigned from directorship with effect from the closing of business hours of 31st March, 2024. The Board had appointed Mr. Priyam Sen as Additional non-executive Independent Director W.e.f. 1st April, 2024 pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Mr. Priyam Sen appointment as Independent Director was approved by the shareholders through postal ballot on 17th June, 2024.

• Retirement by Rotation

As per the provisions of section 152(6)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Pragya Baid retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. In view of her considerable experience and contribution to the Company, your Directors recommend her re-appointment as Director.

• Women Director

Mrs. Pragya Baid (DIN: 06622497) continues as the Woman Director on the Companys Board in conformity with the requirements of Section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015).

• Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel accept Ms. Pooja M Patel resigned from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f., 31st December, 2023. The Company was searching for suitable candidate for the post of Company Secretary.

Mrs. Shradha Jalan was appointed as Company Secretary w.e.f., 17th April, 2024 by the Board of Directors upon recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Mr. Shanti Lal Baid, Managing Director, Mr. Sandeep Baid, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Shradha Jalan, Company Secretary.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors regularly meets to discuss and decide on various matters. During the year under review, 7(seven) Board meetings were

nd th th

convened and held on 02 May, 2023, 19 May, 2023, 10 August, 2023, 7th November, 2023, 7th December, 2023, 10th February, 2024 st March, 2024 and 31 , the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The intervening gap between any two meetings was not more than 120 days.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

A Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on 01st February, 2024. The Independent Directors at their meeting assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board of Directors of the Company. Also, the performance of the non-independent directors and the Board as a whole was reviewed.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, performances of each member of the Board / Committees of Board are evaluated on an annual basis. The evaluation is done by the Board, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board / Committees and individual Directors, the member under evaluation not being present in evaluation process. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The evaluation criteria for the Directors are broadly based on:

• Leadership & stewardship abilities

• Contributing to clearly define corporate objectives & plans

• Communication of expectations & concerns clearly with subordinates

• Obtain adequate, relevant & timely information from external sources

• Review & approve achievement of strategic and operational plans, objectives, budgets

• Regular monitoring of corporate results against projections

• Identify, monitor & mitigate significant corporate risks

• Assess policies, structures & procedures

• Review managements succession plan

• Effective meetings

• Assuring appropriate board size, composition, independence, structure

• Clearly defining roles & monitoring activities of committees

• Review of corporations ethical conduct

The Directors expressed their satisfaction over the evaluation process and results thereof.

COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection/appointment/ remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The remuneration policy of the Company aims to attract, retain and motivate qualified people at the Executive and Board levels. The remuneration policy seeks to employ people who not only fulfill the eligibility criteria but also have the attributes needed to fit into the corporate culture of the Company. The Companys policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of managerial remuneration, directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Annexure D and forms part of this Report.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

• Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The details of all the above committees along with composition, terms of reference, number and dates of meeting held, attendance at meetings are provided in the report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Annual Report. There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of section 134(3)(c) and section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors to the best of their knowledge hereby state and confirm that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2. The accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

3. Proper and sufficient care have been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. The internal financial controls to be followed by the Company have been laid down and such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The employees of our Company are the core resource and the Company has continuously endeavored to strengthen its employer-employee relation at all levels and value proposition. The Company is constantly working on providing the best working environment to its human resources with a view to inculcate leadership, autonomy, competence and dedication among its employees. Your Company shall always place all necessary emphasis on continuous development of its human resources. The Company had 90 permanent employees on its rolls as on 31st March, 2024.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details are required under section 197(12) of the Act, read with rules made thereunder, are annexed to this report as Annexure-B.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

Your Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its size and nature of business. The policies and procedures adopted by the Company ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of business and adherence to Companys policies, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The adequacy of internal control systems are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board in its periodical meetings. Internal Audit is conducted periodically by Chartered Accountant who verify and report on the efficiency and effectiveness of internal controls.

Necessary certification by the Statutory Auditors in relation to Internal Financial Control u/s 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Audit Report.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

No frauds have been reported by Statutory Auditor, Internal auditor or Secretarial Auditor during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARIES / JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary/ joint venture/ associate companies.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the year.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with Related Parties during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Further, there were no materially significant related party transactions during the year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, the disclosure required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to your Company. As required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Wherever required, prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an omnibus basis for continuous transactions and the corresponding actual transactions become a subject of review at subsequent Audit Committee Meetings. The details of related party transactions are disclosed and set out in the Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and may be accessed at the weblinkhttp://www.rdbgroup.in/policies.asp.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to the requirement under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder a Report on CSR activities and initiatives taken during the year in the prescribed format is given in Annexure E, which is annexed hereto and forms part of the Directors Report. The policy is available on the website of the Company at the weblink: http://www.rdbgroup.in/policies.asp.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as per section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure

C, which forms part of the Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has formulated a Risk Assessment & Management Policy which identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. The details of the same are covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of the Boards Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and Employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provided for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy) is available at the Companys website at weblink http://www.rdbgroup.in/policies.asp. During the year, no case was reported under this policy and no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/ COURTS/ TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and the operations of the Company in future. No penalties or strictures were imposed by SEBI, Stock Exchanges or any statutory authority on matters relating to Capital Markets during the last three years.

DETAILS OF UTILIZATION OF IPO PROCEEDS

The utilization of IPO proceeds as on 31.03.2024 has been reported as under:

Particulars As per prospectus net amount to be deployed from issue proceeds Incurred upto 31.03.2024 a. To finance the capital expenditure to enhance the manufacturing capacity : Civil works – – Plant and machineries 2391.27 785.52 Pre-operative expenses 70.00 – Provision for contingencies 119.56 – Security for WBSEDCL 200.00 145.38 Sub-total (a) 2780.83 930.90 b. General corporate purpose 501.29 498.49 c. Issue expenses 272.88 192.11 Total (a+b+c) 3555.00 1621.50 Balance amount to be utilized out of IPO proceeds – 1933.50 Interim utilization of balance IPO proceeds : Balance in Current Account – Balance in Fixed Deposits 1626.73 Balance in Mutual Funds 306.77 Total – 1933.50

AUDIT & AUDITORS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

At the Twenty-Eighth Annual General Meeting held on 11th September, 2023 the members approved appointment of L.B Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 301088E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of 28th (Twenty-Eight) AGM till the conclusion of 33rd (Thirty-third) AGM.

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

The report given by the auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the statutory auditors in their report nor have they reported any instances of fraud under Section 143 (12) of the Companies, Act, 2013.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company had appointed Mrs. Mausami Sengupta, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as Annexure-A. The secretarial auditor has not given any qualification, reservations or adverse remarks in her report.

• COST AUDIT

As per the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 the Company is not covered under the applicability of the Rules, hence, there is no requirement to maintain Cost Records in applicable formats and also get the records audited from a Cost Auditors.

• INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 138(1) of the Act M/s Garg Narender & Co., Chartered Accountants has been appointed as the Internal Auditor of your Company to conduct the internal audit of your Company. The Internal Auditor reports to the Audit Committee of the Board of your Company and the report of internal audit is also placed at the meetings of the audit committee for review.

STATEMENT ON COMPLIANCES OF THE APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors of your Company have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. The Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

ANNUAL RETURN

A copy of the annual return for the year 2023-24 is placed on the website of the company at the web link http://www.rdbgroup.in/annualreport.asp.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016(IBC) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THE STATUS AT THE END OF THE YEAR

The Company has not made or received any application under the IBC

during the Financial Year under review.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF VALUATION DONE AT TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANKS/FI (S) ALONG WITH REASONS

The Company has not made any one time settlement with the Banks

during the period under review.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements as stated in Regulations. The Company has complied with the Corporate Governance Code as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations with the Stock Exchanges. The report on Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V, Part B and Part C of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report and is attached as Annexure-G.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule V of the said Regulations, the Corporate Governance Certificates issued by the Practicing Company Secretary Mrs. Mausami Sengupta regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated is annexed to this Report as Annexure-H.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) /CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) CERTIFICATION

The CEO/CFO certification as required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been submitted to the Board and forms part of the Annual Report and is annexed as Annexure-I.

HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

Employees of the Company are the most valuable assets and their robust health and safety is one of the top priorities of the organization. The Company has committed to maintaining highest standard of safety, health environment protection and is complying with all applicable statutory requirements. Your Company is committed to provide a safe and secure environment to its women employees across the organization.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to create a safe and healthy working environment that enables the employees to work without fear or prejudice, gender bias and sexual harassment at workplace.

Accordingly in accordance with the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, your Company has formulated and adopted a Policy for Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. The company has complied with the provision relating to the constitution of

Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women

at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the year under review, no complaints were received under the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board is grateful for continuous patronage of the valued customers of your Company. Your Directors wish to take the opportunity to thank the Central Government, State Governments, Financial Institutions and Banks, dealers and Customers, shareholders and to all others who are continuing their support and assistance to the Company. Further your Directors express their deep sense of appreciation towards all the employees and staff of the company for their unstinted support and trust.