Please find enclosed newspaper publication for conducting the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through VC/OVAM IN Compliance with SEBI and MCA Circulars. The advertisement appeared in Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Duranta Barta (Bengali Newspaper) on 17th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith notice of AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 12th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a summary of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting f the Compony held through video conferencing/other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM) facility on 12th September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)