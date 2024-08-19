iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RDB Rasayans Ltd AGM

147.1
(5.64%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:44:00 PM

RDB Rasayans CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Sep 202417 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed newspaper publication for conducting the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through VC/OVAM IN Compliance with SEBI and MCA Circulars. The advertisement appeared in Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Duranta Barta (Bengali Newspaper) on 17th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith notice of AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on 12th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a summary of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting f the Compony held through video conferencing/other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM) facility on 12th September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)

RDB Rasayans: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RDB Rasayans Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.