Regent Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.84
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Regent Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.19

0.4

0.34

2.31

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.64

-1.54

-0.47

Tax paid

0.15

-0.67

-0.17

-0.59

Working capital

2.22

-0.46

4.1

0.19

Other operating items

Operating

0.19

-2.37

2.72

1.44

Capital expenditure

0.62

-6.79

6.63

0.05

Free cash flow

0.81

-9.16

9.35

1.49

Equity raised

8.82

9.86

9.95

7.14

Investing

0

0

-1.61

-2.5

Financing

2.05

1.26

-0.07

0.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.69

1.96

17.62

6.51

