Regent Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.19
0.4
0.34
2.31
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.64
-1.54
-0.47
Tax paid
0.15
-0.67
-0.17
-0.59
Working capital
2.22
-0.46
4.1
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
0.19
-2.37
2.72
1.44
Capital expenditure
0.62
-6.79
6.63
0.05
Free cash flow
0.81
-9.16
9.35
1.49
Equity raised
8.82
9.86
9.95
7.14
Investing
0
0
-1.61
-2.5
Financing
2.05
1.26
-0.07
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.69
1.96
17.62
6.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.