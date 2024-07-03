Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹8.84
Prev. Close₹9.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹8.84
Day's Low₹8.84
52 Week's High₹12
52 Week's Low₹3.39
Book Value₹12.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.58
P/E6.49
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.46
33.46
33.46
33.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.2
4.55
5.69
4.41
Net Worth
38.66
38.01
39.15
37.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
640.01
556.61
584.74
1,562.04
yoy growth (%)
14.98
-4.81
-62.56
80.21
Raw materials
-621.32
-530.65
-555.38
-1,475.17
As % of sales
97.07
95.33
94.97
94.43
Employee costs
-2.03
-1.88
-1.47
-1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.19
0.4
0.34
2.31
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.64
-1.54
-0.47
Tax paid
0.15
-0.67
-0.17
-0.59
Working capital
2.22
-0.46
4.1
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.98
-4.81
-62.56
80.21
Op profit growth
-335.5
40.3
-31.84
99.88
EBIT growth
-329.19
-0.79
-80.87
183.21
Net profit growth
-362.35
-286.35
-84.87
142.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neeraj Singh
Whole-time Director
Vikas Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamta Sharma
Independent Director
Bhawna Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Regent Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as Chandrika Traders Limited in July, 1994. The Company name was changed from Chandrika Traders Ltd to Spine Traders Ltd in 2014 and again renamed to Regent Enterprises Limited in June, 2015. The Company operates into the industry of processing and trading of edible oil and allied products. The organization being a modern packaging and distribution unit has tie ups only with cream of suppliers/farmers in country and abroad to ensure high quality products. The wide range of products takes care of everyones day-to-day cooking and nutritional needs. All products go through stringent testing through ultra modern Lab.
The Regent Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd is ₹29.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Regent Enterprises Ltd is 6.49 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regent Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regent Enterprises Ltd is ₹3.39 and ₹12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Regent Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.34%, 3 Years at 41.85%, 1 Year at 143.78%, 6 Month at 103.15%, 3 Month at 53.40% and 1 Month at 25.45%.
