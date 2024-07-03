iifl-logo-icon 1
Regent Enterprises Ltd Share Price

8.84
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.84
  • Day's High8.84
  • 52 Wk High12
  • Prev. Close9.02
  • Day's Low8.84
  • 52 Wk Low 3.39
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E6.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.61
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Regent Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.84

Prev. Close

9.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

8.84

Day's Low

8.84

52 Week's High

12

52 Week's Low

3.39

Book Value

12.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.58

P/E

6.49

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Regent Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Regent Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Regent Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regent Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.46

33.46

33.46

33.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.2

4.55

5.69

4.41

Net Worth

38.66

38.01

39.15

37.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

640.01

556.61

584.74

1,562.04

yoy growth (%)

14.98

-4.81

-62.56

80.21

Raw materials

-621.32

-530.65

-555.38

-1,475.17

As % of sales

97.07

95.33

94.97

94.43

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.88

-1.47

-1.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.19

0.4

0.34

2.31

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.64

-1.54

-0.47

Tax paid

0.15

-0.67

-0.17

-0.59

Working capital

2.22

-0.46

4.1

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.98

-4.81

-62.56

80.21

Op profit growth

-335.5

40.3

-31.84

99.88

EBIT growth

-329.19

-0.79

-80.87

183.21

Net profit growth

-362.35

-286.35

-84.87

142.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Regent Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Regent Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neeraj Singh

Whole-time Director

Vikas Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Sharma

Independent Director

Bhawna Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regent Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Regent Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as Chandrika Traders Limited in July, 1994. The Company name was changed from Chandrika Traders Ltd to Spine Traders Ltd in 2014 and again renamed to Regent Enterprises Limited in June, 2015. The Company operates into the industry of processing and trading of edible oil and allied products. The organization being a modern packaging and distribution unit has tie ups only with cream of suppliers/farmers in country and abroad to ensure high quality products. The wide range of products takes care of everyones day-to-day cooking and nutritional needs. All products go through stringent testing through ultra modern Lab.
Company FAQs

What is the Regent Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Regent Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd is ₹29.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Regent Enterprises Ltd is 6.49 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Regent Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regent Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regent Enterprises Ltd is ₹3.39 and ₹12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Regent Enterprises Ltd?

Regent Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.34%, 3 Years at 41.85%, 1 Year at 143.78%, 6 Month at 103.15%, 3 Month at 53.40% and 1 Month at 25.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Regent Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Regent Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

