Regent Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

7.86
(-2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Regent Enterprises Ltd Summary

Regent Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as Chandrika Traders Limited in July, 1994. The Company name was changed from Chandrika Traders Ltd to Spine Traders Ltd in 2014 and again renamed to Regent Enterprises Limited in June, 2015. The Company operates into the industry of processing and trading of edible oil and allied products. The organization being a modern packaging and distribution unit has tie ups only with cream of suppliers/farmers in country and abroad to ensure high quality products. The wide range of products takes care of everyones day-to-day cooking and nutritional needs. All products go through stringent testing through ultra modern Lab.

