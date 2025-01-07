Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
640.01
556.61
584.74
1,562.04
yoy growth (%)
14.98
-4.81
-62.56
80.21
Raw materials
-621.32
-530.65
-555.38
-1,475.17
As % of sales
97.07
95.33
94.97
94.43
Employee costs
-2.03
-1.88
-1.47
-1.41
As % of sales
0.31
0.33
0.25
0.09
Other costs
-21.53
-22
-26.41
-83.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.36
3.95
4.51
5.33
Operating profit
-4.86
2.06
1.47
2.16
OPM
-0.76
0.37
0.25
0.13
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.64
-1.54
-0.47
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.11
-0.17
-0.39
Other income
4.66
0.09
0.58
1.02
Profit before tax
-1.19
0.4
0.34
2.31
Taxes
0.15
-0.67
-0.17
-0.59
Tax rate
-12.95
-166.39
-49.49
-25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.03
-0.26
0.17
1.71
Exceptional items
2.31
-0.21
0.08
0
Net profit
1.27
-0.48
0.25
1.71
yoy growth (%)
-362.35
-286.35
-84.87
142.64
NPM
0.19
-0.08
0.04
0.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.