Regent Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.67
(-1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

640.01

556.61

584.74

1,562.04

yoy growth (%)

14.98

-4.81

-62.56

80.21

Raw materials

-621.32

-530.65

-555.38

-1,475.17

As % of sales

97.07

95.33

94.97

94.43

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.88

-1.47

-1.41

As % of sales

0.31

0.33

0.25

0.09

Other costs

-21.53

-22

-26.41

-83.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.36

3.95

4.51

5.33

Operating profit

-4.86

2.06

1.47

2.16

OPM

-0.76

0.37

0.25

0.13

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.64

-1.54

-0.47

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.11

-0.17

-0.39

Other income

4.66

0.09

0.58

1.02

Profit before tax

-1.19

0.4

0.34

2.31

Taxes

0.15

-0.67

-0.17

-0.59

Tax rate

-12.95

-166.39

-49.49

-25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.03

-0.26

0.17

1.71

Exceptional items

2.31

-0.21

0.08

0

Net profit

1.27

-0.48

0.25

1.71

yoy growth (%)

-362.35

-286.35

-84.87

142.64

NPM

0.19

-0.08

0.04

0.1

