Regent Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

7.71
(-1.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Regent Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20243 May 2024
Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Independent Woman Director and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting As per letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.02.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Period ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

