Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 3 May 2024

Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Regent Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Independent Woman Director and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting As per letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024