Regis Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.21
16.21
16.21
16.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.29
0.22
0.55
1.45
Net Worth
26.5
16.43
16.76
17.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
3.1
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.5
19.53
16.76
17.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
1.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.1
19.53
16.75
15.95
Inventories
14.81
17.83
14.12
15.51
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.48
0
0.61
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.82
1.71
2.11
0.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.09
-0.04
Cash
9.4
0.01
0
0.04
Total Assets
26.5
19.54
16.75
17.66
