Regis Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

134.5
(1.24%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:36:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.21

16.21

16.21

16.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.29

0.22

0.55

1.45

Net Worth

26.5

16.43

16.76

17.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

3.1

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.5

19.53

16.76

17.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

1.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.1

19.53

16.75

15.95

Inventories

14.81

17.83

14.12

15.51

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.48

0

0.61

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.82

1.71

2.11

0.48

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.09

-0.04

Cash

9.4

0.01

0

0.04

Total Assets

26.5

19.54

16.75

17.66

