Regis Industries Ltd Share Price

152.85
(2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152.45
  • Day's High154.85
  • 52 Wk High212.9
  • Prev. Close149.05
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 94.75
  • Turnover (lac)53.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)263.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Regis Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

152.45

Prev. Close

149.05

Turnover(Lac.)

53.62

Day's High

154.85

Day's Low

150

52 Week's High

212.9

52 Week's Low

94.75

Book Value

15.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

263.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Regis Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Regis Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Regis Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regis Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.21

16.21

16.21

16.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.29

0.22

0.55

1.45

Net Worth

26.5

16.43

16.76

17.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

0.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

Regis Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regis Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar

Independent Director

MANJULABEN PARMAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Dalal

Independent Director

Komalben Chauhan

Non Executive Director

CHHAYA PARMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regis Industries Ltd

Summary

Regis Industries Limited (Formerly known as Bhartia Bachat Limited) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated June 4, 1998. Regis Industries was incorporated as Bhartia Bachat Limited on April 5, 1982 in the State of West Bengal & obtained its Certificate of Commencement for Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated May 14, 1982. The Company was later on renamed to Regis Industries Limited from Bhartia Bachat Limited effective on February 15, 2022. Since from incorporation working as NBFC Company, it mainly dealt in investment in shares & securities.In year 2006-07, M/s. Frisky Tracom Private Limited and M/s. Prerana Vinimoy Private Limited got merged with the Company.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Frisly Tracom Private Limited and Prerana Vinimoy Pvt. Limited with the Company, it received listing approval of 1,59,67,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued on 7th August, 2014. The Company further received listing approval of 1,62,07,600 equity shares of Rs 10./- each on 29 June, 2020 from BSE Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Regis Industries Ltd share price today?

The Regis Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Regis Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regis Industries Ltd is ₹263.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Regis Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Regis Industries Ltd is 0 and 9.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Regis Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regis Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regis Industries Ltd is ₹94.75 and ₹212.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Regis Industries Ltd?

Regis Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.71%, 3 Years at 119.21%, 1 Year at 41.95%, 6 Month at 4.05%, 3 Month at -4.67% and 1 Month at 0.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Regis Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Regis Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

