SectorFinance
Open₹152.45
Prev. Close₹149.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.62
Day's High₹154.85
Day's Low₹150
52 Week's High₹212.9
52 Week's Low₹94.75
Book Value₹15.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)263.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.21
16.21
16.21
16.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.29
0.22
0.55
1.45
Net Worth
26.5
16.43
16.76
17.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar
Independent Director
MANJULABEN PARMAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Dalal
Independent Director
Komalben Chauhan
Non Executive Director
CHHAYA PARMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Regis Industries Limited (Formerly known as Bhartia Bachat Limited) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated June 4, 1998. Regis Industries was incorporated as Bhartia Bachat Limited on April 5, 1982 in the State of West Bengal & obtained its Certificate of Commencement for Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated May 14, 1982. The Company was later on renamed to Regis Industries Limited from Bhartia Bachat Limited effective on February 15, 2022. Since from incorporation working as NBFC Company, it mainly dealt in investment in shares & securities.In year 2006-07, M/s. Frisky Tracom Private Limited and M/s. Prerana Vinimoy Private Limited got merged with the Company.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Frisly Tracom Private Limited and Prerana Vinimoy Pvt. Limited with the Company, it received listing approval of 1,59,67,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued on 7th August, 2014. The Company further received listing approval of 1,62,07,600 equity shares of Rs 10./- each on 29 June, 2020 from BSE Limited.
The Regis Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regis Industries Ltd is ₹263.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Regis Industries Ltd is 0 and 9.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regis Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regis Industries Ltd is ₹94.75 and ₹212.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Regis Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.71%, 3 Years at 119.21%, 1 Year at 41.95%, 6 Month at 4.05%, 3 Month at -4.67% and 1 Month at 0.98%.
