Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Monday 18th November 2024 Considered & approved the proposal of sub- division of Companys 1 (one) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs 1/-each subject to approval by shareholders. Record date for Split/Sub-division of Nominal Value will be intimated in due course subject to compliance of necessary laws. In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure. Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, January 16, 2024 as the Record Date, for the purpose of sub- division of Companys 1 (one) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs 1/-each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot (including e-voting) in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) PFA In terms of Regu lation 42 of SEB I (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation s, 2015, we would like to inform that the prima facie it is Thursday, January 16, 2025 as the Record Date As per our earlier letter up loaded on BSE Porta l for intimati on of record date there is bona fide error in the year of record date so the actual record date is Thursday, January 16, 2025 instead of Thursday, January 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Regis Industries Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REGIS INDUSTRIES LTD (543208) RECORD DATE 16.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/01/2025 DR-800/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE745R01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2025) New ISIN : INE745R01024 Source : NSDL (11.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250102-48 dated January 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE745R01024 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-01-2025 (DR- 800/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.01.2025)