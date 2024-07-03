Regis Industries Ltd Summary

Regis Industries Limited (Formerly known as Bhartia Bachat Limited) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated June 4, 1998. Regis Industries was incorporated as Bhartia Bachat Limited on April 5, 1982 in the State of West Bengal & obtained its Certificate of Commencement for Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated May 14, 1982. The Company was later on renamed to Regis Industries Limited from Bhartia Bachat Limited effective on February 15, 2022. Since from incorporation working as NBFC Company, it mainly dealt in investment in shares & securities.In year 2006-07, M/s. Frisky Tracom Private Limited and M/s. Prerana Vinimoy Private Limited got merged with the Company.Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Frisly Tracom Private Limited and Prerana Vinimoy Pvt. Limited with the Company, it received listing approval of 1,59,67,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued on 7th August, 2014. The Company further received listing approval of 1,62,07,600 equity shares of Rs 10./- each on 29 June, 2020 from BSE Limited.