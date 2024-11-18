Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve sub-division of Equity Shares. Sub-division/ Split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1 each fully paid up. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Ref: Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday 22th October 2024. 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September 2024. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:35.P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter alia to consider following business. - 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more instruments comprising of equity shares or convertible securities PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd February 2024 - Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)

