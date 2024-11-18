iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Regis Industries Ltd Board Meeting

125.65
(-7.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Regis Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve sub-division of Equity Shares. Sub-division/ Split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1 each fully paid up. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Ref: Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday 22th October 2024. 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September 2024. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:35.P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter alia to consider following business. - 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more instruments comprising of equity shares or convertible securities PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd February 2024 - Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Regis Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday January 252024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 also transact other business activities. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

Regis Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Regis Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.