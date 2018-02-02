iifl-logo-icon 1
REIL Electricals India Ltd Balance Sheet

230
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2018|12:05:20 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.02

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

11.88

12.57

12.31

Net Worth

1.24

15.66

16.35

16.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.42

0.55

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0.69

0.72

0.73

Total Liabilities

1.93

16.77

17.62

17.35

Fixed Assets

0.6

1.63

1.71

1.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.9

1.9

2.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.21

12.48

12.8

12.19

Inventories

1.19

1.32

1.79

1.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.69

1.52

1.3

2.44

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.81

11

11.01

10.64

Sundry Creditors

-1.07

-0.81

-0.9

-1.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.41

-0.55

-0.4

-1.29

Cash

0.11

0.74

1.22

0.67

Total Assets

1.92

16.75

17.63

17.36

