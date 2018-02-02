REIL Electricals India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.02
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
11.88
12.57
12.31
Net Worth
1.24
15.66
16.35
16.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.42
0.55
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.69
0.72
0.73
Total Liabilities
1.93
16.77
17.62
17.35
Fixed Assets
0.6
1.63
1.71
1.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.9
1.9
2.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.21
12.48
12.8
12.19
Inventories
1.19
1.32
1.79
1.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.69
1.52
1.3
2.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.81
11
11.01
10.64
Sundry Creditors
-1.07
-0.81
-0.9
-1.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.41
-0.55
-0.4
-1.29
Cash
0.11
0.74
1.22
0.67
Total Assets
1.92
16.75
17.63
17.36
