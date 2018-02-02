iifl-logo-icon 1
REIL Electricals India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

230
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2018|12:05:20 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

17.39

17.42

15.55

14.33

yoy growth (%)

-0.2

12

8.52

-27.42

Raw materials

-10.17

-10.07

-8.86

-8.36

As % of sales

58.52

57.84

56.95

58.38

Employee costs

-2.57

-2.86

-3.28

-3.53

As % of sales

14.81

16.41

21.14

24.63

Other costs

-2.41

-1.99

-1.99

-1.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.86

11.46

12.8

13.83

Operating profit

2.22

2.48

1.41

0.45

OPM

12.8

14.27

9.09

3.14

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.19

-0.32

-0.44

Other income

0.04

0.03

0

0

Profit before tax

2.03

2.07

0.82

-0.27

Taxes

-0.58

-0.38

-0.36

-0.01

Tax rate

-28.6

-18.52

-44.57

4.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.45

1.69

0.45

-0.28

Exceptional items

-1.07

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

1.68

0.45

-0.28

yoy growth (%)

-77.72

269.56

-260.18

-43.17

NPM

2.16

9.68

2.93

-1.98

