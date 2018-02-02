Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
17.39
17.42
15.55
14.33
yoy growth (%)
-0.2
12
8.52
-27.42
Raw materials
-10.17
-10.07
-8.86
-8.36
As % of sales
58.52
57.84
56.95
58.38
Employee costs
-2.57
-2.86
-3.28
-3.53
As % of sales
14.81
16.41
21.14
24.63
Other costs
-2.41
-1.99
-1.99
-1.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.86
11.46
12.8
13.83
Operating profit
2.22
2.48
1.41
0.45
OPM
12.8
14.27
9.09
3.14
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.19
-0.32
-0.44
Other income
0.04
0.03
0
0
Profit before tax
2.03
2.07
0.82
-0.27
Taxes
-0.58
-0.38
-0.36
-0.01
Tax rate
-28.6
-18.52
-44.57
4.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.45
1.69
0.45
-0.28
Exceptional items
-1.07
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
1.68
0.45
-0.28
yoy growth (%)
-77.72
269.56
-260.18
-43.17
NPM
2.16
9.68
2.93
-1.98
