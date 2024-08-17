iifl-logo-icon 1
REIL Electricals India Ltd Share Price

230
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2018|12:05:20 PM

REIL Electricals India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

230

Prev. Close

230

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

230

Day's Low

230

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

REIL Electricals India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

REIL Electricals India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

REIL Electricals India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:56 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 1.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

REIL Electricals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.02

3.78

3.78

3.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

11.88

12.57

12.31

Net Worth

1.24

15.66

16.35

16.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

17.39

17.42

15.55

14.33

yoy growth (%)

-0.2

12

8.52

-27.42

Raw materials

-10.17

-10.07

-8.86

-8.36

As % of sales

58.52

57.84

56.95

58.38

Employee costs

-2.57

-2.86

-3.28

-3.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.03

2.07

0.82

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.38

-0.36

-0.01

Working capital

-0.09

-5.23

-0.59

-0.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.2

12

8.52

-27.42

Op profit growth

-10.47

75.74

213.76

48.4

EBIT growth

-9.8

97.52

584.62

-1,453.22

Net profit growth

-77.72

269.56

-260.18

-43.17

No Record Found

View Annually Results

REIL Electricals India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT REIL Electricals India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bupinder Singh Sahney

Director

Brijween Kaur Sahney

Director

Jasmine Pillai

Independent Director

Suresh Raj Madhok

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by REIL Electricals India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name of Sahney Paris Rhone Private limited, it was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Sahney, his family and their associates alongwith foreign collaboraters viz. Paris Rhone S.A, France. Subsequently, the foreign collaborators equity stake was acquired by Indian promoters. In May 1975 it became a public limited company and commenced commmercial operations in 1977, supplying Auto Electrical Components to reputed original equipment manufacturers.In 1988, the company had faced problems on account of employee strike and recession in the automobile industry resulting in working capital erosion and which made the unit as a sick unit in 1989. With assistance of BIFR package through its lead financial institution IDBI, revived its viability. Consequent to the net worth becoming positive the company has been delisted as a sick unit by BIFR on July 1995.In 1995-96, it came out with a rights issue of 19,50,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 10/- per share, in the ratio of two share for every one shares held, for financing the expansion-cum-modernisation plan at Patancheru and set up a new unit at Pondicherry for manufacture of Alternators and Vaccum Pumps for captive purpose.During 1997-98, the Company had entered into foreign collaboration with M/s Delco Remy, America. Facility to manufacture Passenger Car Starters at NOIDA unit is almost ready. New facilities to manufacture Heavy Duty Starters to meet requirement of Gen Set & Constructi
