SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹230
Prev. Close₹230
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹230
Day's Low₹230
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.02
3.78
3.78
3.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
11.88
12.57
12.31
Net Worth
1.24
15.66
16.35
16.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
17.39
17.42
15.55
14.33
yoy growth (%)
-0.2
12
8.52
-27.42
Raw materials
-10.17
-10.07
-8.86
-8.36
As % of sales
58.52
57.84
56.95
58.38
Employee costs
-2.57
-2.86
-3.28
-3.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.03
2.07
0.82
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.38
-0.36
-0.01
Working capital
-0.09
-5.23
-0.59
-0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.2
12
8.52
-27.42
Op profit growth
-10.47
75.74
213.76
48.4
EBIT growth
-9.8
97.52
584.62
-1,453.22
Net profit growth
-77.72
269.56
-260.18
-43.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bupinder Singh Sahney
Director
Brijween Kaur Sahney
Director
Jasmine Pillai
Independent Director
Suresh Raj Madhok
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by REIL Electricals India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company under the name of Sahney Paris Rhone Private limited, it was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Sahney, his family and their associates alongwith foreign collaboraters viz. Paris Rhone S.A, France. Subsequently, the foreign collaborators equity stake was acquired by Indian promoters. In May 1975 it became a public limited company and commenced commmercial operations in 1977, supplying Auto Electrical Components to reputed original equipment manufacturers.In 1988, the company had faced problems on account of employee strike and recession in the automobile industry resulting in working capital erosion and which made the unit as a sick unit in 1989. With assistance of BIFR package through its lead financial institution IDBI, revived its viability. Consequent to the net worth becoming positive the company has been delisted as a sick unit by BIFR on July 1995.In 1995-96, it came out with a rights issue of 19,50,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 10/- per share, in the ratio of two share for every one shares held, for financing the expansion-cum-modernisation plan at Patancheru and set up a new unit at Pondicherry for manufacture of Alternators and Vaccum Pumps for captive purpose.During 1997-98, the Company had entered into foreign collaboration with M/s Delco Remy, America. Facility to manufacture Passenger Car Starters at NOIDA unit is almost ready. New facilities to manufacture Heavy Duty Starters to meet requirement of Gen Set & Constructi
Read More
