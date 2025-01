REIL Electricals India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

REIL ELECTRICALS INDIA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Results: (Rs. in lakhs) Year ended Year ended Particulars 31.03.2012 31.03.2011 Turnover 2667.91 3212.94 Profit before interest and depreciation 360.92 537.95 Interest and Finance Charges 7.55 5.80 Depreciation 59.61 59.17 Profit before Tax 293.76 472.97 Taxation 92.10 54.24 Profit after Tax 201.66 418.74 Operations: During the year ended 31st March, 2012, your companys turnover was Rs.2667.91 Lakh (previous year Rs. 3212.94) and earned a profit of Rs.201.66 Lakh (previous year Rs. 418.74 Lakh).