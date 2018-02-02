REIL Electricals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.03
2.07
0.82
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.38
-0.36
-0.01
Working capital
-0.09
-5.23
-0.59
-0.96
Other operating items
Operating
1.12
-3.78
-0.4
-1.54
Capital expenditure
-0.32
-0.03
0.02
-0.07
Free cash flow
0.8
-3.81
-0.38
-1.61
Equity raised
21.68
18.41
17.6
18.52
Investing
1.89
0
0
0
Financing
0.25
-1.59
-1.25
-0.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.62
13
15.97
16.07
