REIL Electricals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

230
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2018|12:05:20 PM

REIL Electricals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.03

2.07

0.82

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.38

-0.36

-0.01

Working capital

-0.09

-5.23

-0.59

-0.96

Other operating items

Operating

1.12

-3.78

-0.4

-1.54

Capital expenditure

-0.32

-0.03

0.02

-0.07

Free cash flow

0.8

-3.81

-0.38

-1.61

Equity raised

21.68

18.41

17.6

18.52

Investing

1.89

0

0

0

Financing

0.25

-1.59

-1.25

-0.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.62

13

15.97

16.07

